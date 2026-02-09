Movies

Director Of Cult Sci-Fi Action Film ‘Guyver: Dark Hero’ Confirms It’s Getting A 4K Release This Year

The Guyver (David Hayter) comes to the rescue in Guyver: Dark Hero (1994), New Line Cinema

Everyone lamenting the fact that they can’t have every single cult sci-fi movie based on a manga with the flavor of Super Sentai, only edgier, can relax. As of this year, and this week, we can confirm Guyver: Dark Hero will be added to the growing list of films coming to 4K.

Sean (David Hayter) reflects on his first year around the sun as an alien mutant crimefighter in Guyver: Dark Hero (1994), New Line Cinema

This news was broken by the film’s director, Steve Wang, in an Instagram post. “The 4k remaster of my film, Guyver: Dark Hero is coming in 2026! Will feature a ton of extras!” He excitedly wrote to the delight of many hitherto unrequited followers.

Dark Hero is the 1994 sequel to 1991’s The Guyver, starring Mark Hamill, Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes), David Gale (Savage Weekend, Syngenor), and TV’s Jimmie “JJ” Walker. It stars the future Solid Snake voice, David Hayter, as Sean Barker, who’s host to an alien bio-armor that turns him into the title vigilante.

In the sequel, Sean battles again with the shapeshifting Zoanoids of the Kronos Corporation, who are closer to uncovering the secret behind Sean’s Bio‑Boosted Armor Unit that gives him his powers. The film is widely praised for being an improvement on the original that is more mature and not afraid of a little blood. Imagine what an R-rated Power Rangers would be like, and you’ll understand.

Based on a trippy manga by Yoshiki Takaya, Dark Hero never completely disappeared into the mire of VHS obsolescence. It’s been available on streaming platforms, including Amazon, for years, but has always eluded a proper restoration until now. Outside the “ton of extras” Wang promises, no one else knows the full details of the upcoming release. However, if the news has him excited, we’re sure fans are in for a treat.

Wang has had a long career and been involved in numerous noteworthy productions, from Predator to Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes remake. He directed both Guyver films and is an executive producer on the upcoming thriller The Crawling.

