Movies

Does Dolph Lundgren Have a Cameo in the New ‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie?

He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine) and Skeletor (Jared Leto) sets his first sights on Eternia in Masters of the Universe (2026), Amazon MGM

Honestly, you can’t have remakes, reboots, or any type of reimagining without callbacks. Chances are good that the established fandom, even if they are a lot older (on the outside anyway), will show up to see how the current product holds up to their rose-colored nostalgia for other interpretations. This will unquestionably be the case with the new live-action Masters of the Universe coming to theaters this weekend.

There is room for callbacks everywhere, especially to the original cartoon (or one of them), but ideally, the callback should come in the form of a cameo by an actor from the 1987 film. James Tolkan isn’t happening (may he RIP; he’s earned it), and no one should hold their breath for Frank Langella — even though he said he would be back after taking a quick dip.

You’re probably asking yourself, “What about Courteney Cox?” An interesting idea, but face facts: Why would she? No, the cameo we all want stares us right in the face; it’s so obvious — and he has “The Power!” Action star and former He-Man, Dolph Lundgren, is the face everyone is hoping to see in a passing-of-the-torch moment with the new Prince Adam, Nicholas Galitzine.

Source: Masters of the Universe (1987), The Cannon Group, Inc.

But does the towering Swedish muscle head make an appearance for a few moments? Short answer: yes! Excuse the spoiler, but Lundgren’s cameo can be confirmed. However, we’re sad to report it isn’t much, and it doesn’t entail a literal passing of the torch (or sword in this case). We also might disappoint you by revealing who his character isn’t.

Lundgren does not play an older legacy He-Man from the future or another timeline, unfortunately. Instead, he plays a “Macho” bodybuilder at the gym where Galitzine’s Adam works out. It’s not clear if he is the place’s designated wise, old sage, but he does give Adam some helpful advice in a moment of need. Lundgren also reportedly uses the classic “Good Journey” line before walking away.

Dolph Lundgren famously remarked he had conditions regarding his wardrobe if he ever did another He-Man movie. They must have met if Amazon was able to acquire his services for a few shooting days, which is a feat when you realize that behind the scenes Cannon Films’ Masters of the Universe was a headache of Grayskull proportions (as well as a financial disappointment).

King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren) patiently watches as the battle between Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) unfolds in Aquaman (2018), Warner Bros. Pictures

He had no intention of returning for the aborted sequel and wasn’t even cast, but the awkward, unpalatable start nevertheless gave him a career. Whenever DC, for example, comes calling with offers, it’s because a filmmaker like James Wan has a soft spot for Lundgren’s earliest heroic turn. We can all be thankful he has made enough peace with this oddity of legacy to pay it homage and hand the Sword of Power off to the next generation.