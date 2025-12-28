Movies

From ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ To ‘Frankenstein’, Here Are The 10 Best Popcorn Buckets Of 2025 Ranked

Mission: Impossible Final Reckoning and Frankenstein popcorn buckets via "Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning #popcornbucket #unboxing and #review | #fyp #viral" by MarcTheLlama 91 and "Netflix's Monster Mash: The Frankenstein Popcorn Bucket You NEED to See!" by Lucca on YouTube

Movie theater popcorn buckets have evolved from disposable paper buckets to the highlight of every movie release. Facing stiff competition from streamers, theaters were forced to improve the moviegoers’ experience, leading to the golden age of popcorn buckets. The design and quality of the bucket are now just as important as the movie itself, as fans want a bucket that is really worth collecting.

Deadpool and Wolverine Popcorn Bucket via unboxing movies with me on Instagram Credit: Unboxingmovieswithme via Instagram

Theaters now come up with the wackiest and even controversial bucket designs to ensure the bucket identifies perfectly with the film to drive up ticket sales. After the infamous Dune: Part Two Sandworm bucket won the race in 2024, here is a look at the best popcorn buckets that graced the theaters in 2025.

1. Carolina Cinemas’ ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ Magic Popcorn Bucket

This was pure marketing genius by Carolina Cinemas that became viral for perfecting the film’s illusions. The bucket replicates the film’s disappearing magic act by allowing users to hide their popcorn on one side of the foldable bucket, leaving a vacant window in the middle.

It cost $29.99 in the theaters as well as most outlets countrywide, which is fair considering its wacky design, which also features all of the film’s infamous Four Horsemen.

Unfortunately, the foldable exterior means it is not the most durable of buckets. Still, it became the most popular popcorn bucket of 2025, comparable to the Dune: Part Two bucket from 2024. The bucket was widely accepted and sold in theaters across the USA, including AMC and Cinemark theaters.

2. ‘Tron: Ares’ Light Cycle Popcorn Bucket

The Tron: Ares (2025) light cycle popcorn bucket on display at Cinemax Theaters via “New Predator Badlands, Wicked and Tron Cycle Popcorn Buckets” by Geek Strong on YouTube

Tron: Ares turned out to be one of the biggest flops of 2025, grossing just $142 million worldwide against its reported $180 to $220 million budget. Its range of novelty buckets is definitely not at fault for this loss, though, as it featured what is arguably the year’s most collection-worthy bucket.

The 12-inch light cycle is a perfect replica of the futuristic bikes from the film. Its metallic exterior is also very durable, which explains the $74.99 price tag. When in use, both tires can be opened to reach for the popcorn. The best aspect of its cool aesthetics is the red highlights on the rims and frame that light up in the dark for the ultimate display experience.

3. Regal Exclusive ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ Lock and Key Bucket

A collage of Regal Exclusive’s Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning (2025) popcorn bucket via “Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning #popcornbucket #unboxing and #review | #fyp #viral” by MarcTheLlama 91 on YouTube

Selling for just $34.99 upon release, this Regal exclusive popcorn bucket was a huge sensation in theaters earlier in the year. It is another geniusly designed bucket that allows moviegoers to replicate what happens in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.

Users have to use a set of two keys to open the top lid in order to access their treat. Amazingly enough, the keys are metallic, as are the bucket’s lids, making it a durable souvenir. The bucket also lights up, giving the feeling of a precious container carrying a valuable item.

4. Cinemark’s ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Chop Popcorn Bucket

Cinemark’s Karate Kid: Legends (2025) chop popcorn bucket via “New Karate Kid Legends popcorn merchandise revealed by Cinemark” by Sammys collectable toys hall on YouTube

Karate Kid: Legends was another theatrical success story of 2025, grossing $117M globally against its reported, meager budget of just $45M. It didn’t have the flashiest of merchandise in the theaters either, but a range of popcorn buckets, particularly by AMC and Cinemark, was pretty impressive.

To open these buckets, users had to do a karate chop move on the wooden lid, replicating the action in the film.

The AMC version is a typical block with transparent sides that, though they give a more interactive user experience, its lids fall into the popcorn when struck, reducing its already limited volume. Cinemark, on the other hand, released a better version of the same bucket with the chop-lid opening to the sides.

5. ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Banshee Popcorn Bucket

Avatar: Fire and Ash was always going to be one of the must-watch films at the end of 2025, and cinemas didn’t hesitate to cash in on one of the film’s highlight characters, the Banshee. While a variety of buckets were released for this film, none grabbed as much attention as the life-sized banshee bucket, whose popcorn sits inside a large basket on the creature’s back.

The bucket is an authentic collector gem, featuring a solid exterior made of three split parts that are assembled to form the blue spectacle. Coming in at a whopping $79.99 in all theaters, this is one of the most expensive popcorn buckets of 2025. However, its quality and creativity make it a rare and collectible item.

6. Regal’s ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ Incubator Popcorn Bucket

Regal’s Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025) popcorn bucket via “Regal Cinemas Incubator Duel Container” by Blückers Videos and Toys on YouTube

Jurassic World: Rebirth became one of the highest-grossing films of 2025, clocking in at $868M globally against a reported $200M budget. Regal Cinemas also contributed to the film’s popularity with what was largely the summer’s best popcorn bucket.

Costing $45 and featuring “Ralph” inside the pocorn chamber, the bucket and cup combo has a solid, rugged appearance, seemingly built for a jungle adventure.

Its attention to detail is also impressive, as the transparent popcorn chamber lights up and includes health-status details for baby Ralph as he incubates. The bucket was clearly built for collection purposes, as it doesn’t have room for a lot of popcorn, but its attention to detail makes it a must-have for Jurassic World fans.

7. Marvel’s Galactus Popcorn Vessel for ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Marvel’s Galactus popcorn vessel for The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) via “Fantastic Four: First Steps GALACTUS Popcorn Bucket Marvel Studios Theater Exclusive Product Review” by ShartimusPrime on YouTube

This is another bucket that caused nearly as many headlines as the film itself. While The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘s theatrical run didn’t live up to expectations, this bucket definitely raised eyebrows. At 18 inches in height and nearly two feet wide, it won the spot for the biggest popcorn bucket of the year.

Galactus’s big head can also hold up to 36 cups of popcorn, making it suitable for a long film, although it is a little too bulky for a packed theater. Being a mockup of a Celestial’s dome, it just had to be colossal, but it still struggled to live up to its $80 price tag.

The bucket doesn’t have too many additions either, although Galactus’s eyes do light up, making it an adequate addition to any bucket display.

8. ‘Wicked: For Good’ Emerald City Popcorn Bucket

The Emerald City popcorn bucket for Wicked: For Good on display at Cinemark via “New Predator Badlands, Wicked and Tron Cycle Popcorn Buckets” by Geek Strong on YouTube

Wicked: For Good was another big hit at the end of 2025, largely cashing in on its predecessor’s surprise success. Unlike the first film, whose novelty buckets didn’t make headlines, the theaters were better prepared for the sequel, releasing a wide range of merchandise.

However, none was as revolutionary as the Emerald City popcorn bucket. The bucket itself is tucked at the back, while a 3D print of the Emerald City adorns the front side, which is perfect for display. The bucket went for $47.95 at most big theaters, including AMC and Cinemark.

The price is on the higher side, considering the bucket’s simplicity, but its frame is solid, and the bucket serves its main purpose since users don’t exactly have to navigate the winding city towers to locate popcorn.

9. Netflix’s ‘Frankenstein’ Popcorn Bucket Collectible

Netflix’s Frankenstein (2025) popcorn bucket collectible via “Netflix’s Monster Mash: The Frankenstein Popcorn Bucket You NEED to See!” by Lucca on YouTube

Netflix is rarely in the conversation for having the best collectible popcorn buckets. Frankenstein was one of the most anticipated films of 2025, but it only had a limited theatrical run before being officially released on Netflix. It made total sense then for them to grace fans with the collectible bucket.

It portrays the film’s ominous theme, designed to reflect the skull of Frankenstein’s creation, including his ghostly eyes and scars. The bucket also has a solid build, clearly meant as a collectible item for horror fans. However, its price of $121 makes it the year’s most expensive bucket, especially since it does not come with an actual large popcorn.

10. Regal’s ‘Predator: Badland’ Spaceship Popcorn Bucket

Regal’s Predator: Badlands (2025) spaceship popcorn bucket via “New Predator Badlands, Wicked and Tron Cycle Popcorn Buckets” by Geek Strong on YouTube

Predator: Badlands was another highly anticipated film going into 2025, although it didn’t live up to expectations in theaters. Cinemas had still prepared for it to be a hit, with AMC and Regal both lining up a wide variety of merchandise for the film.

The two that stood out are Cinemark’s Predator Head Bucket, whose design and quality couldn’t match this massive spaceship bucket by Regal. The bucket’s detail perfectly reflects the film’s ships, complemented by a small statue of Dek on the ramp. Its structure is also pretty durable, making it a desirable gem for collectors, especially since it only costs $40.

