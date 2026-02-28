Movies•TV Shows

From ‘The Last Ship’ To ‘Valentine’s Day’, Here Are Five Essential Eric Dane Movies And TV Shows Besides ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Eric Dane gives an interview on Famous Last Words (2025), Netflix: James McGrath (Eric Dane) shot in the head by Mike Lowry (Will Smith) in Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024), Sony Pictures Releasing

Eric Dane’s entire career somehow comes down to that infamous towel scene in Grey’s Anatomy. His role as Dr. Mark Sloan was supposed to be a short cameo, but his captivating performance culminated in that infamous towel scene and brought a real legend into the limelight. For over two decades, Dane became a master of the scene, never overplaying, as he would always sync into the emotional pressure points of a scene and bring life into it.

Eric Dane confirms that he has been diagnosed with ALS in an interview with Good Morning America via GMA on YouTube

Even after being diagnosed with ALS, Dane continued to lend his charm to the craft, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. His untimely death is ultimately one of the biggest losses suffered, but fans have lots of fond memories to remember him by. While his smile and good looks continue to light up his memory, here is a look at the five iconic performances besides Grey’s Anatomy that perfectly sum up his career.

Euphoria (2019- 2026)

Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane) comes clean about his secrets in front of his family in Euphoria Season 2 (2022), HBO

Sam Levinson’s Euphoria became an instant hit on HBO, competing for the top spot against giants like The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, and House of the Dragon. Its success is due to an extremely talented cast led by Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennett. The show tells the story of a teenager struggling to get her life back together after leaving rehab, and, amid her struggles, the different characters around her come to light.

Eric Dane plays Cal Jacobs, a controlling suburban father with a myriad of emotional issues and a struggle with his sexuality, who will do anything to keep the other side of his life a secret. Dane delivers one of the most complex and psychologically charged performances of his career, turning the otherwise simple character into one of the most important roles in the show.

The Last Ship (2014-2018)

Captain Tom Chandler (Erid Dane) speaking to Dr. Rachel Scott (Rhona Mitra) about her research in The Last Ship Season 5 (2018), TNT

The Last Ship saw the best of Eric Dane’s versatility as he embodied the role of a model high-ranking US military officer in a dystopian setting. Dane plays Captain Tom Chandler of the US warship USS Nathan James, which is keeping the crew and a team of doctors safe as they hold the last hope for humanity in a world ravaged by a virus.

Dane’s performance has deliberate conviction, turning him into the emotional spine of the show. His physical presence becomes central to the show’s entire plot as he moves as a trained officer with the body language that brings authority and command to life without giving up on grace and wisdom.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Multiple Man (Eric Dane) feigns surrender to the authorities in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), Fox Entertainment

Eric Dane was one of the fan-favorite actors for the MCU, and this desire wasn’t far-fetched as he already played one of the most complex characters in X-Men. X-Men: The Last Stand follows Magneto (Ian McKellen) and the militant Brotherhood who stand up against the suspicious “cure” for mutants.

Dane plays Jamie Madrox (Multiple Man), a mutant with the ability to multiply using kinetic energy. His role doesn’t involve much speaking, so Dane was required to put in a masterclass in body language to bring the character’s sly intelligence and quiet menace to life.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024)

James McGrath (Eric Dane), shot in the head by Mike Lowry (Will Smith) in Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024), Sony Pictures

Bad Boys roared back to life in 2024 as buddy cops Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) took on a new kind of threat. While Smith and Lawrence’s chemistry and fiery performances were key to the film’s success, having a real villain went a long way in giving the franchise a new lease of life.

Eric Dame put in a masterclass performance as the main villain, a former US Army Ranger turned cartel operative. Retaining his military precision from The Last Ship, Dane wears a steely gaze with a coldness that contrasts greatly with his usual light-hearted roles. His performance is another proof of the actor’s versatility as he turns another forgettable character into an icon in his own right.

Valentine’s Day (2010)

Sean Jackson (Eric Dane) is protected from reporters by Kara Monahan (Jessica Biel) after coming out as gay in Valentine’s Day (2010), Warner Bros. Pictures

Eric Dane actually has a hotter towel scene in Garry Marshall’s 2010 flop, Valentine’s Day. Unfortunately, poor writing caught up with the film, leading to a poor theatrical run. However, it has slowly become a cult classic over the years as more people now appreciate the depth of the stories within the picture.

The film follows several couples navigating relationship issues as Valentine’s Day approaches. Dane plays Sean Jackson, a football player at the peak of his career who is contemplating retirement while also struggling with the idea of coming out as gay. Dane’s character has minimal screen time, but his physicality and body language give importance to an otherwise forgettable character once again.

