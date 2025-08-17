From ‘The Legend Of Ochi’ To ‘The Surfer’, Here Are 10 Underrated Films In 2025 That Might Have Flown Under Your Radar

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have both reduced the frequency of their film releases in a cost-cutting wave that could cut across the industry. The overall impact is already being felt this year as the number of new blockbusters has drastically reduced. 2025 has still had some big hits so far, including Jurassic World Rebirth, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, James Gunn’s Superman, and The Naked Gun.

However, with fewer mainstream releases to focus on, independent and original films are getting more attention. Surprise hits like A Minecraft Movie and How to Train Your Dragon remain the highlight successes of 2025. However, the year still has some hidden gems that haven’t received their due attention, and these 10 underrated 2025 films are my top picks.

10. Havoc — XYZ Films

Lawrence Beaumont (Forest Whitaker) threatens Patrick Walker (Tom Hardy) in Havoc (2025), XYZ Films

Synopsis: “After a drug deal gone wrong, a bruised detective must fight his way through the criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.”

Havoc is a quirky investigative drama with intense action sequences that embraces the moral gray line, telling the stories of modern organized crime in a realistic fashion. Directed by Gareth Evans, Havoc features an intricate plot fuelled by high-octane car chases, desperate interrogations, and endless plot twists.

Its cast also features a host of familiar faces in the action film scene, including Luis Guzman, Forest Whitaker, and Jessie Mei Li. The film is a gem for lovers of good old action drama with cliché violence spiced up by an unending sense of mystery.

9. Bring Her Back — Causeway Films

Oliver (Jonah Wren Philips) is seated in a pool in Bring Her Back (2025), Causeway Films

Synopsis: “A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.”

Bring Her Back by the Philipou brothers grossed $32.5 million at the box office, an amount that doesn’t nearly appreciate the creative genius invested in this haunting thriller.

The film slowly blends horror into familial longing, turning genuine loss into a series of macabre rituals and unsettling body horror. Sally Hawkins delivers a classy performance as Laura, balancing warmth and horror in the same breath to create a multifaceted villain, which keeps the film interesting despite its disturbing plot.

8. The Ballad of Wallis Island — Focus Features

Charles Heath (Tim Key) and Herb McGwyer (Tom Basden) exploring the island in The Ballad of Wallis Island (2025), Focus Features

Synopsis: “An eccentric lottery winner who lives alone on a remote island tries to make his fantasies come true by getting his favorite musicians to perform at his home.”

This British comedy drama is a poetic masterpiece that refuses to mythologize grief, choosing instead to use tiny details to make an otherwise desolate world feel poignant and lived in. The film’s limited budget is redeemed by a natural chemistry between Tom Basden and Tim Key that brings life to every scene.

When the mystery finally unfolds on the island, it brings demons of the past to life in a gripping sequence for both lead characters, as they are forced to lean on each other in a bid to move on from unresolved grief and loss.

7. The Gorge — Skydance Media

Levi Kane (Miles Teller), adjusting his equipment to stop the Hollow Men in The Gorge (2025), Skydance Media

Synopsis: “Two operatives are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a classified gorge.”

“The gorge is the door to hell, and we are standing guard at the gate.” This is the chilling warning that former US Marine scout Levi Kane (Miles Teller) receives when he takes his post at the Western Tower of the mysterious gorge.

In reality, the two elite snipers eventually break protocol and start a romantic relationship while on their doomed mission. The Gorge breathes fear and romantic tension in equal measure, levitated by an unending mystery that gives the feeling that the worst is just about to happen. Released on Apple TV+, the film didn’t receive the hype of its theatrical counterparts in the early days, but has now earned a sizeable following.

6. Fountain of Youth — Apple Studios

Patrick Murphy(Laz Alonso) and Charlotte Purdue (Natalie Portman) are on a mission to find a new clue in Fountain of Youth (2025), Apple Studios

Synopsis: “Two estranged siblings join forces to seek the legendary Fountain of Youth. Using historical clues, they embark on an epic quest filled with adventure. If successful, the mythical fountain could grant them immortality.”

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Fountain of Youth is a globe-trotting heist-adventure with a mystical twist, powered by a star-studded cast.

The film kicks off on a high note in typical Guy Ritchie style, with every tiny detail contributing to the intricate plot. Natalie Portman and John Krasinski deliver a gripping performance that keeps the warmth and humor flowing amid the tension, although the real standout display comes from Eiza Gonzalez.

5. Brick — Nocturna Productions

Tim (Matthias Schweighöfer) and Olivia (Ruby O. Fee) try to figure out the patterns on the wall in Brick (2025), Nocturna Productions

Synopsis: “A couple whose apartment building is suddenly surrounded by a mysterious brick wall must work with their neighbors to find a way out.”

Brick is a German escape-room drama by Philip Koch which puts little emphasis on realism, maximizing, instead, on mystery that slowly turns into horror. Surprisingly, the mysterious wall seems to have a life of its own because it doesn’t respond to sledge hammers, drills, and all sorts of tools.

The film quickly becomes an emotional pressure cooker as the couple and their neighbors go into survival mode, with everyone’s inner demons getting exposed. It received mixed reviews upon release, largely caused by accusations of clichéd characters, but its action-dense plot is an addictive magnet that many have grown to love, making Brick one of the best mystery thrillers of 2025.

4. The Surfer — Saturn Films

The Surfer (Nicolas Cage) in a confrontation with Scally (Julian McMahon) in The Surfer (2025), Saturn Films

Synopsis: “A man returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood to surf with his son. When he is humiliated by a group of locals, the man is drawn into a conflict that keeps rising and pushes him to his breaking point.”

Nicolas Cage is the star of this drama, whose tone changes rapidly, turning the film into a longevity test of how long a man can stay sane as his world falls apart (both physically and emotionally) around him.

The whole film plays out in the visually appealing beach setting, where everything contributes to building up the film’s intensity. Its plot is set to rhyme with the elements as the intensity of torture on Cage’s character increases as the day’s heat intensifies. Nicolas Cage’s performance earns him his keep throughout the film, keeping viewers on edge as he syncs with the script.

3. Predator: Killer of Killers — 20th Century Studios

Ursa (Lindsay LaVanchy) advising her son during battle in Predator: Killer of Killers (2025), 20th Century Studios

Synopsis: “Three of the fiercest warriors in human history become prey to the ultimate killer of killers.”

Adult animation hardly gets better than Dan Trachtenberg’s latest instalment of the Predator franchise. Predator: Killer of Killers is a well-planned anthology series covering three period dramas from the Viking era, Feudal Japan, and WWII.

The intensity of this action drama builds up through the first three sections before culminating in an epic showdown between the Grendel King and the three heroes from across time. The film’s charm is in the pristine animation by The Third Floor. Besides the properly paced action, it features a high level of attention to detail that enriches its world. The voicing of the lead characters is also on point, powered by a well-matched voice cast led by Lindsay LaVanchy as Ursa, Louis Ozawa as Kenji, and Rick Gonzalez as John Torres.

2. Heads of State — Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and Will Derringer (John Cena) brandishing new weapons at Marty Cormer’s (Jack Quaid) armory in Heads of State (2025), Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Synopsis: “When the U.K. Prime Minister and U.S. President become the targets of a foreign adversary, they are forced to rely on each other to thwart a global conspiracy.”

Heads of State shines in its ridiculousness, blending explosive action with comedy while poking humor at espionage and global politics at large. Despite the stark contrast between the lead actors, their differences drive the film’s emotional engine, supported by a well-matched ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra and Jack Quaid.

John Cena is the star of the film, though, as he embodies Derringer’s role as a guileless optimist, while Idris Elba portrays Clarke’s reserved personality as a veteran with a strong sense of duty, perfectly complementing each other throughout the film.

1. The Legend of Ochi — AGBO

Yuri (Helena Zengel) carrying baby Ochi on her shoulder in The Legend of Ochi (2025), AGBO

Synopsis: “In a remote village on the island of Carpathia, a shy girl is raised to fear an elusive animal species known as ochi. But when she discovers a wounded baby ochi has been left behind, she escapes on a quest to bring him home.”

The Legend of Ochi — Isaiah Saxon’s family-friendly fantasy adventure — was largely overshadowed by other films during its theatrical run, but its positive ratings on aggregating platforms afterwards prove its blockbuster potential. The entire plot is tense as Yuri’s newfound friendship threatens to unleash a long-feared war between the two species.

Helena Zengel delivers a powerhouse performance, bringing out the best of Yuri as she grows from a naive island girl into a resilient teenager who sees the world from a different angle. The film brings the magic of 80s fantasy to life with minimal CGI and no AI.

Yuri’s bond with baby Ochi is the highlight of the film as it unfolds naturally, powered by tiny details, from Yuri putting on fake fangs to look like Mama Ochi, to learning the Ochi’s birdlike sound to communicate with her new friend, all while ignoring the tension and chaos growing around them.

