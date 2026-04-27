Movies

Beyond the MonsterVerse: Toho’s Chief Godzilla Officer Teases a Multiversal Blueprint for “Godzilla World”

Gojira bypasses Ellis Island again in Godzilla Minus Zero (2026), Toho

Toho is no longer playing defense. In a post-Minus One landscape where the King of the Monsters has regained his critical and commercial crown, the studio is moving beyond cautious reports and into a full-scale offensive. After a year of rumors and slow-drip updates, Toho is finally pulling back the curtain on its long-term strategy: a sprawling expansion designed to turn its premier IP into a permanent global fixture.

While Godzilla has maintained a dual presence through Toho’s Reiwa era and Legendary’s MonsterVerse, the Japanese studio sees a golden opportunity to push past traditional borders. They aren’t just joining the cinematic universe arms race; they’re attempting to redefine it.

The strategy, internally dubbed “Godzilla World,” differentiates itself by pivoting away from a single, rigid timeline. Instead, Toho is eyeing a multiversal approach — one that allows for multiple continuities, experimental spinoffs, and varied tones to exist simultaneously. This flexible framework provides the necessary ground for long-gestating rumors, such as a potential return to the world of Shin Godzilla, to finally manifest as concrete projects rather than mere fan speculation.

A jacked Gojira (himself) gets to his flight just in time in Godzilla Minus Zero (2026), Toho

Keiji Ota, Toho’s Chief Godzilla Officer, made the company’s ambitions clear: They intend to rival the scale of the MonsterVerse while maintaining creative sovereignty.

“In addition to the Godzilla films directed by people like Hideaki Anno and Takashi Yamazaki, if Toho creates the original concepts ourselves, we’ll be able to strategically roll out spin-offs as well,” Ota explained. “Just like Legendary has its ‘MonsterVerse’, we’re advancing plans to create what we’re calling ‘Godzilla World’.”

Interestingly, Toho’s road map isn’t born of rivalry alone, but a genuine appreciation for how Western creators have handled the Big G. Ota expressed high praise for the stewards of the MonsterVerse, noting that the current crop of Hollywood directors consists of the same children who grew up in awe of the Showa and Heisei eras.

Godzilla breaks the ice in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), Legendary Pictures

“Gareth Edwards and Michael Dougherty are people who know what Godzilla is all about on a visceral level,” Ota noted. “That’s why we can trust them to handle the projects.”

While the “Godzilla World” moniker sets the stage for the next decade, the immediate future is already packed with heavy hitters. The momentum continues this November with the release of Godzilla Minus Zero, followed by the high-stakes clash of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova next year.

If Toho’s trajectory holds, these entries aren’t just sequels — they are the foundation of a multiversal New Empire (a more definable one) that is only beginning to rise.