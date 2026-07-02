Movies

Hideo Kojima Has a Positive Review of ‘Supergirl’

Source: The Game Awards 2021, Hideo Kojima, YouTube

Supergirl is flopping the world over and may spell the end of James Gunn’s DCU (maybe even his tenure as the brains of the current operation). Critics hate it, and everything points to the film being a total disaster by every measure when all is said and done. And yet, it is resonating with some people — creative types in particular, you might not suspect.

Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima saw the DC film and shared his thoughts in a review on X, which short or not, spoke volumes about how thought-provoking he found the adventure to be. “I saw Supergirl in IMAX” he began. “It wasn’t a ‘superhero movie’ about saving the Earth through self-sacrifice as ‘justice’ confronts ‘evil.’ It was a coming-of-age story about saving oneself, Kara, as she struggles with her own trauma.”

Continuing, Kojima downplayed the notion that Supergirl has anything in common with the Road Warrior/Mad Max franchise, especially the heavily lauded entry, Fury Road, which it’s been compared to frequently. Instead, he likened the Craig Gillespie joint to an equally famous and influential Clint Eastwood Western.

I saw “Supergirl” in IMAX. It wasn’t a “superhero movie” about saving the Earth through self-sacrifice as “justice” confronts “evil.” It was a coming-of-age story about saving oneself, Kara, as she struggles with her own trauma. Structurally, it feels less like “Mad Max: Fury… pic.twitter.com/GDDDKFRYaw — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 28, 2026

“Structurally, it feels less like Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), where everyone is driven purely by survival instinct beyond notions of good and evil, and more like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), where heroes, villains, and scoundrels all converge,” Kojima wrote.

Unafraid to share that he, of all people connected with Supergirl on a storytelling level, Hideo Kojima is boldly breaking from the pack. He’s not a stranger to reviewing films on his X account or simply acknowledging he “watched” something.

That’s what he did with The Marvels, leading many to believe he didn’t like it that much. That reflects a consensus, although the Captain Marvel sequel actually performed better at the box office than Supergirl and the DCU currently is. The only place the latest DC Studios release is winning a few hearts and minds is among the audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.