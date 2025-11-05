Chuck Dixon Weighs In on James Gunn’s Future at DC Studios

Former Batman writer and Bane co-creator Chuck Dixon opined on the eventual fate of James Gunn as a head of DC Studios, and his prediction is counter to reports from insiders sharing good news regarding Paramount’s disposition towards the Superman director.

Dixon says in an interview with Fandom Pulse that he believes Gunn will be out because of Superman’s failure, which the Levon Cade creator adds is undeniable.

“I think it’s over for him. Superman failed no matter how you look at it. If it was a Hawkman or a Martian Manhunter movie he might have escaped the hammer that’s about to drop on him,” Dixon said.

“But he failed to even break even on a Superman movie. When you have all the good wishes that come with the world’s most famous superhero on your side and fail to make a profit it’s bad. Real bad,” he continued.

Dixon further added that the low probability of third Peacemaker season is another troubling sign. “The lack of renewal for Peacemaker is a sign. He will not be a part of the DCU (if there even is a DCU) after the upcoming sale of Warners,” he observed.

Warner Bros. is up for sale officially and Paramount-Skydance is the leading bidder despite repeated rebuffing by Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Netflix can be thrown into the mix of interested buyers even though CEO Ted Sarandos remarked to the contrary.

Casual observers breathing a sigh of relief for Gunn based on the report Paramount is happy with him and his direction for DC fail to recognize this is a complicated situation. Paramount could change their minds if they acquire WB, and if it’s Netflix or some other entity, they will have their own plans.

The safety of James Gunn’s position is not a sure thing either way you slice it. Dixon could be right, he could be wrong; Gunn might stay, he might go before long. The point is it’s no one’s call except for those operating above their pay grade.

