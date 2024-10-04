James Gunn Denies Mr. Freeze Solo Movie Rumors

Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is not going to the cooler in Batman & Robin (1997), Warner Bros. Pictures

There is a chill in the air and not solely because it is fall or because winter is around the corner. And not because Warner Bros. is learning a lesson from Joker: Folie a Deux. No, the reason is a certain coldhearted Batman villain could be thawing for a comeback if the internet can be believed.

Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger) wants to conquer the world in Batman & Robin (1997)

Several stories ran with word of a listing for a Mr. Freeze movie that reportedly appeared in Production Weekly. This film would allegedly take place in The Batman crime saga and happen after it’s set up by The Batman – Part 2.

It wasn’t long before the news reached DC Studios co-head James Gunn. When he finally heard it, he had quite a bit to say about the idea on Threads, though his response could disappoint hopefuls who wanted to kick some ice again.

Mrs. Freeze (TBA) surfs an ice slide in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (2024), Rocksteady Studios

“I haven’t heard that one but there are a lot of rumors out there this week. Some of them are true, some are partially true, and some aren’t true at all. If it’s fun for you to follow the unknowns, follow them, but don’t trust anything completely until you hear it from me or Peter (who is not online despite me seeing him tagged in stuff.),” Gunn said initially.

He followed up by informing everyone that the chilling rumor at hand is cold turkey albeit one he puts over. “It’s not a bad idea, so I wouldn’t say never but no there’s no truth to it at all,” Gunn later added.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) via Threads Credit: James Gunn’s Threads

Freeze hasn’t graced the big screen since Arnold Schwarzenegger played him in Batman & Robin. He hasn’t been seen in live action generally since Gotham, but it’s not like he is a boring or unpopular character.

A lot of love exists for Mr. Freeze and that is due largely to Batman: The Animated Series. Back in the 90s, he became one of the most riveting and tragic Rogues after just one episode. Moreover, his new origin is the standard one to this day, and it’s more moving than a glacier.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) via Threads Credit: James Gunn, Threads

A chance still remains he could show up in The Batman‘s sequel (which we hear will take place in winter), and if James Gunn is warming up to that prospect it might be more than a mere chance.

