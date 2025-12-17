Movies

Key Moments From The ‘Secret Wars’ Comic Book Event That Fans Want In ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

God Emperor Doom strikes Doctor Strange causing him to disintegrate in Secret Wars Vol.1 Issue #4 "All the Angels Sing, All the Devils Dance" (2015), Marvel Comics. Words by Jonathan Hickman, art by Esad Ribic.

Secret Wars is not just an event; it is the complete rebirth of the Marvel Universe that holds a special place in the hearts of comics fans, which is why the whole world is dying to see the full splendor of its magic replicated on the screen in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Captain America leads the charge on Michael Zeck and John Beatty’s cover to Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars Vol 1 #1 “The War Begins” (1984), Marvel Comics

The events in Avengers: Doomsday will clearly play a big role in the direction the film takes, but there are some moments from the books that fans definitely wouldn’t want to miss in the film, especially now that it heralds the reboot of the MCU.

While characters and mode of execution might not be the same as in the books, here is a look at the most important Secret Wars comics moments that would make cinematic gold if properly replicated in Avengers: Secret Wars.

The destruction of Earth-616

The 1610 and 616 fight for survival amidst the final incursion in Free Comic Book Day: Secret Wars Vol 1 Issue #0 “Secret Wars #0” (2015), Marvel Comics. Words by Jonathan Hickman, art by Paul Renaud and Chris Eliopoulos.

An incursion is inevitable if the MCU’s Secret Wars is to have the same impact as its book versions. While it is unclear how much destruction will happen, the destruction of Earth-616 would be the perfect place to start such an important film. In 2015’s Secret Wars, mainstream Earth-616 collides with Earth-1610, leaving God Emperor Doom’s Battleworld as the last refuge for all survivors.

Avengers: Secret Wars, starting with the explosive destruction on Earth-616, could perfectly establish the high stakes involved in the film’s events, allowing each character to play a role in the restoration of reality through the harsh environment of Doom’s Battleworld, as is the case in the books.

Hulk saves everyone from Molecule Man’s mountain

Hulk holds up a 150 billion ton mountain to save Marvel Heroes on Jim Shooter and Bob Layton’s cover to Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars Vol #1 Issue #4 “Situation: Hopeless!” (1984), Marvel Comics

The 1984 Secret Wars has largely faded into obscurity despite being the original event that brought together all Marvel heroes on Battleworld. In this version, Molecule Man (under the influence of the Beyonder at the time) throws a 150 billion ton mountain on the escaping heroes, only for Hulk to come to the rescue, holding it up long enough for the good guys to escape.

While it sounds a little too comical for the MCU, this is the perfect moment to re-establish Bruce Banner’s importance in the cinematic counterpart of the event after his three-year hiatus. It doesn’t have to be Molecule Man hurling a mountain, but the scene can easily be recreated using any of the villains in the MCU catalogue.

Doctor Doom ripping out Thanos’ Skeleton

Victor Von Doom pulls out the skeleton of Thanos in Secret Wars Vol.1 Issue #8 “Under Siege” (2015), Marvel Comics. Words by Jonathan Hickman, art by Esad Ribić.

Despite Thanos’s almost definite absence from Avengers: Secret Wars, this remains one of the most satisfying moments in the comics. It all comes about when Thanos taunts God Emperor Doom for not being ‘ambitious enough’ with his godly powers, leading to him incur Doom’s wrath in the most hilarious of ways.

The MCU would likely have to line up another supervillain alongside Doctor Doom for this scene to happen. If Thanos were to return to Secret Wars, then watching him meet his match in Doctor Doom would almost certainly make up for all his crimes in Avengers: Infinity War.

Doctor Doom’s betrayal of Doctor Strange

Jonathan Hickman’s 2015 Secret Wars event perfectly captured Doom’s ultimate betrayal when he disintegrates Doctor Strange in one blow after the Sorcerer Supreme refuses to give up Reed Richards. The moment comes about when Strange openly defies God Emperor Doom, reminding him that Reed Richards will always outsmart him. Strange’s resistance is a major turning point in Secret Wars as it proves that the good guys are not finished.

The aesthetic satisfaction of Doom wiping Strange from existence could have the same cinematic impact as Thanos killing Vision in Avengers: Infinity War if replicated in Avengers: Secret Wars. The scene would also allow Dr. Strange to play a role in the rebirth of the MCU, which feels necessary after his role in the destabilization of the Multiverse.

Groot emerging from a toothpick

Groot emerges from the World Tree destroying Castle Doom in Secret Wars Vol.1 Issue #8 “Under Siege” (2015), Marvel Comics. Words by Jonathan Hickman, art by Esad Ribić.

While Star Lord’s return to the MCU is not confirmed, his most important contribution to Secret Wars is impossible to ignore, which is why this scene would totally transform Avengers: Secret Wars. In the scene, a piece of Groot that Star Lord used as a toothpick suddenly comes to life after he stabs it into the World Tree that sustains God Emperor Doom’s throne.

The new oversized version of Groot turns the battle in favor of the heroes, doing immense damage to Castle Doom, which largely destabilizes his control of Battleworld. Groot’s surprising revival would make the most explosive scene in Avengers: Secret Wars were it to be perfectly replicated in the film.

Black Panther wielding the Infinity Gauntlet

Black Panther and Namor guided by Doctor Strange’s spirit to find the Infinity Gauntlet on the Isle of Agamotto in Secret Wars Vol.1 Issue #6 “We Raise Them Up… Just So We Can Pull Them Down” (2015), Marvel Comics. Words by Jonathan Hickman, art by Esad Ribić.

Wakandan genius plays a major role in the defeat of God Emperor Doom in Secret Wars as T’Challa uses the Infinity Gauntlet to destroy Doom’s connection with Molecule Man. Unfortunately, T’Challa’s return in the MCU looks bleak as the role hasn’t been recast since Chadwick Boseman’s passing in 2020.

Shuri (Letitia Wright), having taken the mantle of the Black Panther, could still step into this role and deliver Doctor Doom’s greatest blow in Avengers: Secret Wars. The Black Panther, wielding the power of the Infinity Gauntlet, would also reestablish Wakanda’s importance to the future of the MCU after the franchise’s impending reboot.

Mr. Fantastic healing Dr. Doom’s face

Doctor Doom smiling on the balcony after Mr. Fantastic healed his face in Secret Wars Vol.1 Issue #6 “We Raise Them Up… Just So We Can Pull Them Down” (2015), Marvel Comics. Words by Jonathan Hickman, art by Esad Ribić.

Jonathan Rickman’s Secret Wars (2015) set a high bar for the perfect ending in which Reed Richards emerges as the hero, but Doctor Doom doesn’t get annihilated. To prove himself as a better savior of the world than Doom, he will also have to do the right thing and recognize Doom’s role in saving the multiverse in spite of his personal failures.

Healing his scar — which has a huge impact, both symbolically and literally — would create an emotional ending to the film. This scene would also be monumental inAvengers: Secret Wars, as it could be the first time in the MCU that Robert Downey Jr.’s face is finally revealed as Doom.

