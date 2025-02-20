10 Superheroes We Would Like Better As Villains In MCU Phase 6

Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider in Ghost Rider 2007:Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever/ Blueray/ Disney + Screenshots

Marvel’s Phase 6 is set to feature the most impressive array of supervillains in the franchise’s history. While the exit of Jonathan Majors’s Kang seemed like a bump in the road at first, it has become a blessing in disguise as it made way for Robert Downey Jr.’s return as the dreadful Dr. Doom. The confirmed return of James Spader for another go as Ultron only makes the bad guys scarier. Galactus ‘The Planet Eater’ continues the list of colossal big bads, proving that Phase 6 will be the true battle of the Titans. However, even colossal big bads need minions to do the dirty work, and that is where smaller villains come in. Phase 6 won’t have a shortage of former heroes turned bad either, owing to the huge number of listed MCU returnees against the thin slate of projects scheduled. With Fantastic Four: First Steps promising an electric start to Phase 6, here are some MCU superheroes or their variants that would make even better bad guys as the multiverse saga concludes.

Mr. Fantastic

Credit: Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), via Marvel Studios Youtube

Being able to stretch to unimaginable lengths and fold to any shape may be a great set of powers, but that is not what really sets Dr. Reed Richards apart in the MCU. Mr. Fantastic’s one unmatched strength is his scientific acumen. His leadership skills and sharp mind help the FF find solutions to the most complicated cosmic threats, making him the greatest asset to the team. However, as seen with Loki and other super-intelligent superheroes in the past, big brains are never fully shielded from manipulation. The feel-good vibe with family ties in the Fantastic Four also has to be shaken up for the team to be interesting in Phase 6 and Reed Richards turning evil would do exactly that. Pedro Pascal has proved over the years that he fancies high-impact roles and, so far, nothing about Mr. Fantastic’s powers spells MCU-changing-level impact. However, if he was to team up with the bad guys, then he would really shape the universe in Phase 6. Marvel clearly thought of this already as there were rumors of Mr. Fantastic as a villain when Kang was the big bad, but his role now remains to be seen.

Nakia

Credit: Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Disney+

Lupita Nyong's performance as Nakia in the first two Black Panther movies and her Avengers: Endgame cameo have established the haracter as one of the franchise's central figures. With Black Panther 3 likely coming soon, Nakia will likely be a central part of the plot. Having lost the love of her life, she sought peace and quiet for herself and Toussaint in Haiti – so coming back to Wakanda as a villain would make the perfect twist for the next Black Panther film. Nakia's skills as a spy and soldier would make her the right person to threaten the very existence of Wakanda if her loyalty were to be compromised. She is actually a supervillain in the comics, having been turned by Killmonger into Malice. However, with both Killmonger and T'Challa dead in the movies, Nakia's film version has unlimited possibilities.

Vision

Credit: Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in Wandavison (2022), Marvel Studios

After failing to make a physical appearance in Agatha All Along, Paul Bettany will have his own Wandavision spinoff, Vision Quest, in 2026. After being resurrected as Ghost Vision in Wandavision, the character's potential as a villain became clear, and Phase 6 could clearly use such a villain, especially with the return of Ultron. It is not clear whether Vision Quest will utilize Ghost Vision or bring a whole new variant of the character from within the multiverse, but whichever version of him they bring will have to be able to stand up to Ultron. Originally, Ultron created Vision to be his ultimate tool of destruction. While Iron Man's J.A.R.V.I.S. gave him mental independence, there is no ruling out Ultron ever regaining control of Vision or even creating a whole new version of the character that the Avengers can't take away from him anymore. A villainous variant of Vision working alongside Ultron would make the bad guys indestructible, at least for a while.

Ghost Rider

Credit: Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage) in Ghost Rider (2007), Marvel

Rumors of Nicolas Cage’s return as Ghost Rider have caused excitement among fans ever since Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Marvel tried to make it happen for Deadpool & Wolverine. Ghost Rider remains one of the most highly anticipated pre-MCU superhero returns with Cage the most likely to reprise the role if the return materializes. The advancement in visual effects since Ghost Rider last appeared has set the ground for Johnny Blaze to have the perfect suit and bike as well as a host of new superpowers that would do justice to his character. However, Blaze’s ultimate goal of exerting vengeance on every non-innocent leaves a disturbingly small list of allies among MCU superheroes, unless, of course, he becomes a villain. Zarathros, the demon that possesses Johnny Blaze, seeks vengeance at all costs, a trait that would fit perfectly with any of the giant villains lined up for MCU Phase 6. The demon turns Ghost Rider into the ultimate killing machine that can effectively battle any superhero or villain in the MCU. Battle scenes between Cage’s Ghost Rider and the likes of Captain America, Mrs. Fantastic, and Spiderman would turn any MCU film into a must-watch.

Dr. Strange

Credit: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), via Disney+ YouTube

After unleashing the Multiverse, it is only right that Stephen Strange plays a central role in saving it. However, having appeared as a hero in the MCU for so long, it is high time that Phase 6 saw the other side of the former Sorcerer Supreme. Dr. Strange has proved that he doesn’t always play by the rules and some of his mistakes have caused irreversible damage, as was seen in the Multiverse of Madness. It would be nicer if he just took up the mantle of a supervillain and gave the Avengers the greatest threat they have ever had from within. The multiverse saga has already seen its fair share of Dr. Strange variants with ill motives, but none that actually plays a central role in a film or TV series. After Cumberbatch’s impressive performance in the role in Spiderman: No Way Home and Captain America: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it seems inevitable that he will reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Being the same spell-conjuring superhero won’t make Phase 6 any juicier, though. However, a Dr. Strange variant as a villain, in alliance with Dr. Doom and Galactus would be a force to reckon with since he understands the multiverse better than any other MCU character.

Nick Fury

Credit: Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in The Marvels (2023), Marvel Studios

Since his cameo in the post-credit scene of Iron Man in 2008, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury has become one of the most frequent characters in the MCU. Having been resurrected by Hulk in The Blip, Fury’s return in Phase 6 seems inevitable. As the Founder of the Avengers, Avengers: Doomsday feels like the appropriate film to mark his return. Despite his heroic sacrifices over the years, Fury has always been an antihero, which is perfect for his character arch as the master spy. However, after the poor reception of the character in The Marvels, Phase 6 feels like the perfect time to bring the Nick Fury that some MCU characters have always dreaded. As a master spy with a Multiverse connection and a tendency to hide secrets, Nick Fury is one of the most unpredictable characters in the MCU. After what he did with the Skrulls and the abandoning of the Avengers in The Winter Soldier, it is obvious that he is no stranger to villainy. An all-out villainous Nick Fury would, therefore, be a gem to watch in Phase 6.

Black Widow

Credit: Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) wields Loki's Scepter in The Avengers (2012), Marvel Entertainment via Blu-ray

Marvel’s mishandling of Natasha Romanoff’s entire backstory in Black Widow caused the failure of what was otherwise one of the best films in MCU history. Scarlett Johansson’s subsequent legal battle with Disney also meant she couldn’t return to redeem the character sooner. However, the tensions seem to have thawed after she returned as an executive producer in Marvel’s Thunderbolts. With Black Widow now revived in What If… as a member of the newly created Guardians of the Multiverse, Johansson seems set to return to the multiverse saga, and nothing would serve her character better than working as an undercover agent. The MCU presented Black Widow as the level-headed member of the Avengers, a trait that is totally opposite from her comic character. In the comics, Black Ŵidow is the most feared assassin in the world. She even cons Tony Stark and kills J.A.R.V.I.S in Ultimate Universe. Having been practically raised by the KGB, Johansson’s character has some dark tendencies that would make her a dreadful villain. Not only is she a killing machine, she enjoys killing “bad” people. She doesn’t joke as much in the comics either and even refers to herself as a monster at some point. It wouldn’t take much for Black Widow to go dark and Phase 6 could really use a badass version of the character, especially as a villain, although she has to fight for the good guys at the end.

The Punisher

Credit: The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) plans his next move in The Punisher Season 2 Episode 9 "Flustercluck" (2019), Marvel Entertainment

A Marvel Television executive assured fans in November 2024 that The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has a future in the MCU beyond Daredevil: Born Again. With no more Defenders projects slated at the MCU in Phase 5, Phase 6 feels like the most appropriate slot for his return. While Frank Castle bashing knees and skulls in the streets is always fun to watch, Jon Bernthal’s character will have to do a lot more to have an impact in Phase 6. Castle’s temperament has always made him a borderline villain as his motivation comes from a dark place, so he doesn’t believe in redemption, unlike the rest of the Defenders. Frank Castle became a vigilante after his family was gunned down and he has never forgiven himself for not being able to save them. While it is great to have the Defenders in the MCU, all of them coming back as superheroes is a boring trope. To change things up, Castle needs to find himself fighting for a real dark side, at least for a while. Exploring the full potential of Frank Castle as a villain would create one of the most interesting Defenders in Marvel Phase 6.

Blade

Credit: Blade (Wesley Snipes) is ready to rock against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Marvel Entertainment

Wesley Snipes as Blade remains one of the best superheroes in Marvel history. Snipes's cameo made one of the best scenes in Deadpool & Wolverine, proving the character's enduring popularity. Unfortunately, the Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali in the role as announced in 2019 seems to have stalled, and won't be released in November 2025 as previously planned. However, the failure of the film doesn't have to cause the end of Blade as a character because Phase 6 could really use a vampire-ish monster hunter. While the Blade film might not make it to Phase 6, it will still offer a great opportunity to introduce Mahershala Ali as the new variant of Eric Cross. Ali's Blade doesn't have to start as a good guy either, so it won't hurt to introduce him as a villain, at least until a viable redemption kicks in. A full-strength Blade fighting for the bad guys would create the most dramatic battle scenes with the likes of Deadpool, Spiderman, and other mainstream MCU superheroes.

She-Hulk

Credit: Jen (Tatiana Maslany) mocks Bruce's (Mark Ruffalo) control over his Hulk form in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 Episode 1 "A Normal Amount of Rage" (2022), Marvel Entertainment

Tatiana Maslany’s Jenniffer Walters revitalized the value of Hulk in the MCU through her electric performance in Marvel’s She-Hulk to sum up Phase 4. The cancellation of the show after just one season might eventually prove to be a bad decision since the popularity of Daredevil: Born Again would have built a fertile ground for She-Hulk and Daredevil’s relationship to be explored going forward. Fans have since expected the studio to create a befitting Hulk-variant as a villain. Unfortunately, Henry Ford’s Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World doesn’t cut it, leaving Red She-Hulk as the best option as far as a villainous variant of the character is concerned. The MCU can still redeem the character if they draw up a thrilling story for Bruce Banner’s cousin as they did with She-Hulk. To become a superhero, She-Hulk had to undergo extensive training by Bruce as well as help from those around her. If her or Bruce’s blood were to infect someone in a different environment, they would become her exact opposite, and that is the version of She-Hulk that would light up MCU Phase 6.