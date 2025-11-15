Rick Flag, Sr., Will Return In ‘Man Of Tomorrow’; Brainiac Being The Villain Also Looks More Likely

Rick Flag, Sr., (Frank Grillo) gets the full debriefing in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 "A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird" (2025), HBO Max

Brainiac’s rumored role as the top threat in James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow is looking more credible as more outlets run with the story. That doesn’t make the cosmic villain a lock just yet, but we can almost bank on his descent upon Metropolis becoming a foregone conclusion.

The Squad delivers Brainiac’s (Jason Isaacs) corpse to Amanda Waller (Debra Wilson) in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (2024), Rocksteady Studios

TheWrap is reporting as an exclusive that Brainiac will do the impossible and bring Lex Luthor and Superman together to save the world. That is from being both destroyed and harvested for posterity and study in a bottle, as that’s what Brainiac does.

The site points to the temporary partnership of convenience between Supes and Lex as one indicator of their claim. It also lines up with Gunn’s tease on the cover page of the film’s script – the decidedly opposite-of-subtle art of a brain inside a human head.

Superman (David Corenswet) rushes to stop Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) from escaping into his pocket universe in Superman (2025), DC Studios

There aren’t too many beings that could get the Man of Steel and his archenemy to think “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” and put their blood feud aside. Though, a recent casting call picked up by Nexus Point News says the mystery character requires “a strong build and stature.”

This had a few people thinking Mongul and Warworld, which makes sense, given Warner Bros. recent slate of animated features set in the Tomorrowverse. However, we can probably, and safely, ignore that alternative theory.

Mongul (Robin Atkin Downes) likes it better with the lights off in Justice League: Warworld (2023), Warner Bros. Animation

Man of Tomorrow is likely to continue plot threads in the growing Superman Saga including those weaved in at the end of Peacemaker Season 2. This presages the returns of a few characters.

Maybe John Cena will play Christopher Smith again, however briefly, but until we can confirm that, we have to settle for Frank Grillo/Rick Flag, Sr.

Christopher Smith (John Cena) demands to know why Rick Flag, Sr., (Frank Grillo) sent him to Sanctuary in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 8 “Full Nelson” (2025), DC Studios

Grillo revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, “My character, Rick Flag Sr., is a big part of the sequel’s story, so I’m excited about it.” This could mean more interdimensional hijinks, which might give Brainiac a door to walk through in 2027.

