Marvel Kicks Off ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Marketing With Comic Book Return To “Spidey’s Most Celebrated Modern Era”

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make everyone forget who he is in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Marvel Entertainment

Ever a pioneer when it comes to ‘insulting fans with their creative decisions’, Marvel Comics has announced that in service of fostering some level of synergy between their output and the MCU’s upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the web-slinger’s comic book counterpart will soon be making a return to the film’s namesake story line.

The web-slinger goes back-to-basics on Steve McNiven’s cover to Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1 #546 ‘Brand New Day’ (2008), Marvel Comics

Kicking off writer Dan Slott’s infamous Amazing Spider-Man run and serving as the hero’s first official ‘era’ following his infamous One More Day deal with Mephisto, Brand New Day established the web-head’s then-new ‘turn back the clock’ status quo, itself throwing away such major events as Peter’s public unmasking during Civil War, Aunt May’s killing on Kingpin’s orders shortly thereafter, and of course, his marriage to Mary-Jane in favor of returning him to his more ‘relatable’ roots.

Unsurprisingly, this story line not only went over about as well as its preceding setup, with both eventually going down in history as not only some of the lowest points in either Spider-Man or Marvel Comics editorial history, but also that of the overall comic book industry.

Mary-Jane gives Peter Parker the courage to face the devil in The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1 #545 “One More Day Part Four” (2007), Marvel Comics. Words by Joe Quesada and J. Michael Straczynski, art by Joe Quesada, Danny Miki, Richard Isanove, and Dean White.

Of course, with a reputation so foul, Marvel Studios just had to use its name for their upcoming, post-No Way Home mind wipe Spider-sequel.

But rather than just leaving sleeping dogs lie and keeping the Brand New Day reference strictly to its title, which in and of itself is an objectively good teaser of the film’s events, they’ve taken things one things further with the production of their upcoming Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a canon revisiting of the eponymous era.

Peter Parker rushes off to confront Mr. Negative on Phil Jimenez’s cover to Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day Vol. 1 #1 (2026), Marvel Comics

As described in its official announcement:

“Swing back to one the most transformative times in Spider-Man comic book history with some of the very creators who made it happen in Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a new comic series coming this May! Written by legendary Spider-Man writer Dan Slott and drawn by acclaimed artist Marcus To (X-Force Vol. 7) with covers by Eisner award-winning artist Phil Jimenez, the series will also include special backup stories by Inkpot Award-winning artist Marcos Martin.

“Spanning almost three years and over one hundred issues, Brand New Day was beloved by fans and saw some of the industry’s most talented writers and artists redefine Spider-Man comics for the 21st century. Since then, the iconic comic book run continues to influence Spider-Man comic book storytelling to this day.”

Peter Parker prepares to mask-up on Patrick Gleason’s variant cover to Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day Vol. 1 #1 (2026), Marvel Comics

As for its plot, the series will follow the wallcrawler as he discovers one of the most valuable items the Kingpin, A.K.A. Wilson Fisk, possesses—THE LEXICON.”

“This directory of the Kingpin’s criminal enterprise could destroy the criminal landscape of New York City and that’s Spider-Man’s goal when he takes it. But Fisk isn’t the only person who wants the Lexicon… Mr. Negative would love his competitor’s secret information, but so would Frank Castle himself, the Punisher. Taking the Lexicon sure seemed like a good idea to make the city safer, but it’s painted the biggest target ever on Spider-Man’s back!

“DO NOT MISS THIS IN-COMICS CONTINUITY ADVENTURE THAT WILL ECHO FROM SPIDER-MAN’S PAST INTO SPIDER-MAN’S PRESENT AND FUTURE!”

Peter Parker struggles to explain his poor work history in Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1 #546 ‘Brand New Day’ (2008), Marvel Comics. Words by Dan Slott, art by Steve McNiven, Dexter Vines, Morry Hollowell, and Cory Petit.

While the decision to take this nostalgia trip is a terrible one over all, one wonders just why Marvel Comics chose to set this story in Peter’s past rather than his present, as thanks to their refusal to let their universe actually progress, his current status quo really isn’t different from where it was back in 2008.

Starring the Earth-616 equivalents of the film’s cast and likely to have very little in common with its overall plot due to their respective universes being setup in completely different ways, the debut issue of Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit shelves on May 13th, about two months ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s July 31st release date.

