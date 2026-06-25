Movies

‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director Michael Dougherty Confirms Desire to Use Biollante

Erika's (Yasuko Sawaguchi) soul ascends so SpaceGodzilla can be born in Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989), Toho Co. Ltd.

As the MonsterVerse rolled on over the last decade, one creature’s name recurrently echoed from the collective mouths of kaiju fans in the faintest of hopes she would sprout and bloom again colossally: Biollante. Other than one cinematic appearance in 1989’s Godzilla vs. Biollante and the occasional cameo in a comic or video game, the plant-based monster only merits mentions in unmade fantasy MV installments.

Years ago, Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty fanned the flames of this burning desire when he revealed that the genetically engineered freak of nature was on his shortlist of monsters to adapt. All these years later, the Krampus filmmaker is doubling down by singling Biollante out as the top choice he’d go with if Legendary Pictures let him make another Godzilla movie.

In a recent Reddit AMA, Dougherty mentioned Biollante specifically in answer to a fan query asking what monster he would use in particular. He cited her uniqueness among kaiju, which typically have the qualities of carnivorous animals or totemic gods. She is rare in that she is rooted in the threshold between ageless arboreal biomes and strange giant beasts.

YouTuber DMan1954 added in his analysis that it looked like the MV was headed toward tapping into the genetic manipulation that would birth Biollante. KOTM’s secondary villain, the ecoterrorist Alan Jonah, played by Charles Dance, might have even stuck around to be at the center of the brewing chaos, pulling the strings.

With or without him, rumors kept swirling that Biollante was right around the corner in either a Godzilla x Kong sequel or a season of Monarch. Season 2’s Titan X bore a passing resemblance to the terrifying alligator-like beanstalk, but it wasn’t Biollante, and we haven’t seen hide nor hair – rather, leaf or twig – of the fearsome foliage at all.

Theories (especially one of our own) renew hope that Toho will take it upon themselves to correct this omission in their Godzilla Minus series of films, guided by Takashi Yamazaki. However, the closer we get to the release of Godzilla -0.0, the less likely the outcome is. Biollante might stay dormant in the ground or as spores among the stars for a few years longer.