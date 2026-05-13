Movies

‘Mortal Kombat II’ Is Up to the Challenge, But Needs Fan Support to Go Further

Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) is dumbstruck by the bizarre movements of Kitana's (Adeline Rudolph) fan blades in Mortal Kombat II (2025), Warner Bros. Entertainment

Mortal Kombat II is a winner, but it is not quite a flawless victory. While it reached expectations and sits in a strong position, the film still might need more teeth than Baraka to stay in the tournament.

The numbers ($38.5 million domestic) were right at “the floor” of projections that were tracking between $38 million and $49 million. That makes the sequel a modest, within-range success generally, but the tally is very good for the series as a whole.

However, it lost the top spot at the weekend box office to The Devil Wears Prada 2. That sequel, which took a much longer period to be made than MKII, took in $43M. It leapt ahead in style thanks to a “Mother’s Day Surge” on Sunday.

Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) is shocked by Raiden’s (Tadanobu Asano) ability to create a lightning portal in Mortal Kombat II (2025), Warner Bros. Entertainment

Still, video game adaptation is in a much more favorable position than its 2021 predecessor. While that film catches a lot of heat for having less of the tournament aspect and for focusing on an original character (Cole, played by Lewis Tan), MKII is quickly winning people over.

Karl Urban’s charm as the long-awaited Johnny Cage has a lot to do with that, as his performance wins the most praise from critics. Off of that and fan service, the film is swiftly bridging the gap to its budget. We now know that the number was $80M.

Unlike the first Mortal Kombat film of this new age, which was hobbled by a release strategy that brought it to HBO Max very early, part II shouldn’t face the same global concerns that prevented the former from recouping its costs. However, it still needs its fans to show up in the coming weeks.

If Rotten Tomatoes is still any indication to go by, that won’t be an issue. MKII boasts a high audience score of almost 90 percent. Critics also rate the film favorably, as it is “Certified Fresh,” but there is a disparity. The critical score sits below 70 percent at the basic tier for any film.