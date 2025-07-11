90s Superman Dean Cain Stands Up For “Truth, Justice, And The American Way” As A Motto, And Clarifies What Makes The Ideal Inclusive

James Gunn’s Superman is under extra scrutiny and even being lambasted for the director’s and his brother’s comments about the film being political and pro-immigrant. Sean Gunn went further and said being anti-immigrant is un-American without discriminating between legal and illegal immigrants.

Moreover, the statements from the brothers Gunn in domestic and UK publications come as DC continues to avoid that one salient and crucial part of the Man of Steel’s motto, “The American Way.” Sean Gunn said those words in a reappropriating fashion, but nobody else is – not even the man wearing the cape, David Corenswet.

They do, of course, hype up the idea that Supes is an immigrant, but they tend to lose the plot on how the character’s alien status is meant to fit the American way without complaint. Dean Cain, a noted conservative celebrity and one of the most well-known Supermen for Millennials and Gen-X, understands this better than most and explained how it works to TMZ.

“The ‘American way’ is immigrant-friendly, tremendously immigrant-friendly,” Cain said. “And people need to be educated on this immigrant situation because we are the most immigrant-friendly, by far, country on this planet.”

“But there are rules. You can’t come in saying, ‘I want to get rid of all the rules in America, because I want it to be more like Somalia.’ Well, that doesn’t work, because you had to leave Somalia to come here,” he added. “There have to be limits, because we can’t have everybody in the United States. We can’t have everybody, society will fail. So there have to be limits.”

Cain thinks it was a mistake for Gunn to pull his film into the immigration conversation (which is a heated and complex debate involving borders, NGOs, tax money, demographics, trafficking, and legality), as it might hurt its box office numbers. “I think bringing Superman into it, I think that was a mistake by James to say it was an immigrant thing. And I think it’s gonna hurt the numbers on the movie,” Cain shared.

“I was excited for the film. I’m excited to see what it is because James Gunn seems to have a sense of humor, and the last iterations of Superman didn’t have much humor, and I love the humor in Superman,” the actor added. “So I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment.”

On Sean Gunn, Cain replied, “I know Sean, I like Sean, it’s his brother, but I just don’t know that that’s going to be the right- It’s not going to tank it like Snow White, but I don’t think it’s going to help. I don’t think it’s going to help the numbers.”

