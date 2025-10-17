Jared Leto-Starring Threequel “Tron: Ares” Is A New ‘Tron’ Bomb, And The Excuses Are Getting Weird

Jared Leto learns The Dude abides in cyberspace in Tron: Ares (2025), Walt Disney Pictures

The new Tron film starring Jared Leto is a flop, critically and commercially, but instead of Disney taking accountability for some of the choices vis-à-vis story and casting, the oddest of excuses are being thrown around.

Greta Lee and Jared Leto check in with security in Tron: Ares (2025), Walt Disney Pictures

Deadline wins the prize for the strangest, as the trade blames COVID, a contributing cause for worldwide shutdowns five years ago, for the lackluster turnout to Tron: Ares in theaters last weekend.

“The long-term lasting impact from Covid [emphasis added] thwarting moviegoing is easily felt this weekend as two movies, one a $180M sci-fi franchise reboot in Tron: Ares, and the other a star-studded caper with a hunky leading man, Roofman, are coming in under their estimates respectively with $35M-$37M and $8M,” they said in a Saturday AM report.

Joker (Jared Leto) brings Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) to his side in Suicide Squad (2016), Warner Bros. Pictures

Obviously, this assessment is ridiculous since several movies have made bank, either reaching or exceeding expectations, ever since theaters reopened full-time in late 2021. Just look casually at films that came out this year: A Minecraft Movie, Weapons, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Lilo & Stitch, and F1 had no difficulty attracting crowds.

The real culprit could be growing Jared Leto fatigue that doesn’t bode well for the new He-Man movie. However, insiders push back on that conclusion a little. Two who gave comments to The Hollywood Reporter concede Leto’s controversies, but place the onus on Ares and the question of the actual demand.

“You could have had Ryan Gosling, [but] it wasn’t going to work,” said an anonymous agency partner. “No one asked for this reboot. If you say, ‘Tron: Ares is good, we just need a different actor,’ you’re deluding yourself”.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

That remark might hit closer to the truth. Although we wouldn’t discount the sliding reputation of Leto since Morbius, pop culture critic Dave Cullen offered a take along similar lines to the above. He compares Tron to another timeless ’80s property, The Terminator, and says maybe Tron and Tron: Legacy are like T1 and T2.

Though stylistically distinct, the two duologies are a lot alike. They both tell a self-contained story across two generations that resolves neatly. While the door was open a little for sequels, as the Terminator series demonstrates, everything that came after was redundant and victimized by the Law of Diminishing Returns.

A case can always be made for more Tron, and though 15 years between movies is a long time, it might not have been long enough. Given a few more years and a better plan, it could’ve proven more prudent to keep the franchise offline longer before booting it up again. Progress isn’t saved in this game.

