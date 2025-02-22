‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Director Says Post-Credit Scene Intentionally Unexciting In Order To Avoid Overshadowing Sam’s Debut As New Cap

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) takes on a gang of Serpent Society members in Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Marvel Entertainment

According to the film’s director Julius Onah, he intentionally made Captain America: Brave New World‘s post-credit scene so phenomenally boring because he did not want any part of it to overshadow Sam Wilson’s proper debut as the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe hero to wield the shield.

[SPOILER WARNING: Significant spoilers for Captain America: Brave New World follow below. If you’d like to avoid them, please refrain from reading any further.]

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) watches on as the Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) embraces his rage in Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Marvel Entertainment

RELATED: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Review – More Like New World Boredom

The one and only teaser attached to the end of Red Hulk’s Wild Ride, the scene in question sees Sam paying a visit to The Raft, the underwater prison facility which once played home to him and his fellow members of ‘Team Cap’ after the events of Civil War, in order to take a ‘victory lap’ against The Leader after foiling his attempt to spark World War 3.

Approaching the villains’ cell, rather than anger or vitriol, Sam is instead met with a question from Sterns, who casually asks the hero, “You wanna know what’s funny?”

Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) finds himself held hostage by Emil Blonsky (Tim Rothman) in The Incredible Hulk (2008), Marvel Entertainment

“I’m not in the mood for your jokes,” the new Captain America shoots back. “You killed a lot of good men trying to get your revenge. Trust me, we don’t share the same sense of humor.”

Proceeding to walk up to the bars of his new home, The Leader poses another question, this time asserting, “We share the same world, don’t we? This world you would die to save,” before vaguely warning, “It’s coming.”

“I’ve seen it in the probabilities,” he teases of the impending multiversal crisis that is set to unfold in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. “Seen it plain as day. All you heroes protecting this world. Do you think you’re the only ones? Do you think this is the only world? We’ll see what happens when you have to protect this place from the others.”

President Ross (Harrison Ford) is a teensy bit angry in Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Marvel Entertainment

RELATED: Before ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Star Anthony Mackie Disagreed With The Idea Of Replacing Chris Evans: “I Don’t Think We Need A New Cap, I Don’t Think Cap Needs To Be Changed”

That’s it. After numerous reshoots and a rumored budget upwards of $400 million, Marvel’s latest closes out by hinting at the upcoming introduction of a concept – the multiverse – that not only been at the center of Marvel Studios’ marketing efforts across the last decade, but also served as the entire basis of the franchise’s last outing, Deadpool & Wolverine.

(Heck, The Marvels already presented a far better take on the entire concept of a ‘post-credits multiverse tease’, most especially by way of actually giving viewers a glimpse at a world outside of Earth-199999.)

Binary (Lashana Lynch) and Beast (Kelsey Grammar) investigate the sudden appearance of Monica Rambeau (Teyonnah Parris) within the X-Mansion in The Marvels (2023), Marvel Entertainment

And while many fans may be quick to chalk this disappointing teaser up to the film’s numerous rewrites or Marvel’s lack of creative direction, the aforementioned Onah recently told Collider‘s Steven Weintraub and Chris McPherson that the scene’s ‘uneventful’ nature was actually 100% intentional, as he wanted to avoid drawing any attention away from the gravity of Sam’s new promotion.

“It was always the case that what felt organic for this movie was just leaning into a post-credits sequence that could tease what’s coming next,” said the director. “We wanted to tease it in a way that didn’t become too explicit. This is about introducing Sam as our new Captain America. That was the overarching focus of this movie, so to start throwing in too many post-credit sequences just felt like it was going to stray away from that. Even the tease we have is still very Sam-centric.”

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) watches on as President Ross (Harrison Ford) loses himself to his Red Hulk form in Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Marvel Entertainment

All in all, whether or not the actual introduction of the multiverse is any more exciting than its mention in Captain: America Brave New World will ultimately come to be seen when the aforementioned Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1st, 2026.

NEXT: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Director Confirms WWE Champ Seth Rollins Cut From Marvel Film To Make Way For Giancarlo Esposito: “When Giancarlo Became Available, It Was Such A No-Brainer”