‘Constantine 2’ Star Keanu Reeves Confirms Sequel Officially Moving Forward, Now Entering Writing Phase: “We Just Recently Put A Story Together And Pitched It To DC Studios And They Said, ‘Okay’”

John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) gives Balthazar (Gavin Rossdale) his last rites in Constantine (2005), Warner Bros. Pictures

In providing a significant progress update regarding the DC sorcerer’s rematch with the forces of Hell, the soon-to-be-duology’s lead actor has confirmed that after recently receiving the official greenlight from DC Studios, screenwriting work will soon commence on Constantine 2.

John Constantine takes a breather on Glenn Gabry’s cover to Hellblazer Vol. 1 #61 “She’s Buying a Stairway to Heaven” (1993), DC/Vertigo

RELATED: With ‘Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbird And Snakes’ Complete, Director Francis Lawrence Says “My Focus Is On ‘Constantine 2′”

The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 star provided this update regarding his return as the occult anti-hero while speaking to Inverse‘s Hoai-Tran Bui in promotion of his upcoming ‘innovation in technology’-focused Roku docuseries, Visionaries.

Pressed as to the film’s progress, Reeve revealed, “We’ve been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, ‘Okay’.”

“So, we’re going to try and write a script,” he added.

John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) receives some grave news concerning his favorite vice in Constantine (2005), Warner Bros. Pictures

Unsurprisingly, Reeve remained tight-lipped regarding any potential plot teases for Constantine 2. However, he did tell Bui that while the film would be set in “the same world” as its predecessor, he and returning director Francis Lawrence would be telling a story seemingly unrelated to John’s previously-explored tricking of Satan.

“We’re not going off that,” he said, his exact meaning unclear. “[But] John Constantine’s going to be tortured even more.”

On the topic of the film’s continuity, it should be noted that it currently remains unknown whether or not Reeve’s version of Constantine will be considered canon to James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU (despite the actor’s above confirmation that it will take place on the”same world”, it’s possible said world could be ‘brought into the fold’ via the multiverse).

In a Reddit AMA hosted two-years ago, Reeves confirmed that he had spoken to Gunn regarding Constantine 2, but the specifics of their conversation have yet to be publicly disclosed.

John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) has one last message for Satan (Peter Stormare) in Constantine (2005), Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: ‘Constantine’ Writer Reveals The Sequel Was Once Shelved In Favor Of A New ‘Swamp Thing’ Movie

As previously reported, after fans spent years hoping for such a development, September 2022 saw Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. break the scoop that Reeves was on track to once-again step foot into the world of Constantine‘s titular bastard alongside the aforementioned Lawrence, as well as original producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Akiva Goldsman, the latter of whom would also be assisting in writing the sequel’s script.

Following roughly a year of silence on the project, Lawrence would tell BroBible‘s Eric Italiano in November 2023 that although they had been delayed by the then-recent Hollywood guild strikes, the R-rated project was very much still in development.

John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) prepares to take his final breath in Constantine (2005), Warner Bros. Pictures

Providing a slight insight into their creative outlook at the time, the director told his host, “The idea we have is that we would not be pretending that this is, you know, what happens two weeks after the last Constantine, but that this is an older version of John Constantine.”

Fast forward to September 2024, when in breaking the radio silence surrounding the project, di Bonaventura told ComicBook.com‘s Tim Adams that a first draft of the film’s script was “in my inbox right now.”

“Funny enough, I’m too scared to read it, though,” he then joked. “I want it to be good so bad. I [will] probably read it in the next few days. When I get on an airplane.”

John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) ascends to the Pearly Gates in Constantine (2005), Warner Bros. Pictures

At current, Constantine 2 has yet to receive any sort of official release date.

NEXT: Director Neil Marshall Thought Matt Ryan “Was Fantastic” As John Constantine But Considers The Character An Awkward Fit For TV: “It Was Just Impossible”