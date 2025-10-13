DC Studios Developing Plastic Man Project, But Could Co-President James Gunn Be Its Biggest Obstacle?

Plastic Man (Oliver Hudson) is flattered but married in Injustice (2021), Warner Bros. Animation

Long-reported rumors of a Plastic Man movie may have a modicum of veracity. James Gunn facetiously teased such a project almost two years ago on Threads, suggesting he could get Darren Aronofsky on board. Stranger things have happened, but we’re not betting on that one.

Plastic Man (Oliver Hudson) needs more than one chance in Injustice (2021), Warner Bros. Animation

Nonetheless, Plastic Man getting a solo movie in the DCU isn’t out of the question. Reports starting with ComicBookMovie teased one is in development, and though there are not many details, it seems like the story will delve deeper into the comedic side of the universe (which is working out so well for Peacemaker, right?).

However, there’s a hitch; the information first originated from MyTimeToShineHello on X, and we know how hit-and-miss social media scoops can be. Moreover, there’s a new report of a Plastic Man project or script every couple of years, with nothing to show for it.

However, that’s not the only problem for those who are inclined to see the character on the big screen. In the end, he might wind up another casualty of DC Studios’ chronic fault of announcing films that have trouble getting off the ground. Brave and The Bold, Sgt. Rock, Swamp Thing, The Authority, Paradise Lost – the list of undelivered promises goes on.

Interestingly, the barrier to development might be Gunn, although allegedly not for the reasons he told everyone. Publicly, the Studio Co-President passes himself off as a perfectionist in search of the ideal script, but he may be using this as a cover for micromanaging.

Swamp Thing (Len Carlson) in the short-lived Swamp Thing animated series Season 1 Episode 1 “The Un-Men Unleashed” (1990), DIC Animation

Cosmic Book News’ sources at New York Comic-Con say Gunn is really trying to impose his vision on filmmakers who want greater creative freedom. They add that this is the case with Swamp Thing, and why James Mangold is moving on to a lucrative deal with Paramount-Skydance.

There are two ways of looking at this when there is a possibility that Gunn wants guardrails and to keep as much in continuity as possible. However, his own inability to use restraint in Peacemaker Season Two pours buckets of cold water on that idea.

The Auggie of Earth-X (Robert Patrick) learns the truth about his son’s identity in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6 “Ignorance is Chris” (2025), DC Studios

So, Plastic Man, assuming there are tangible plans or discussions internally at all, might just be another empty attempt at getting fans excited or talking about something that Gunn and DC Studios have no intention of prioritizing.

