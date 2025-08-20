Grok AI Determines 60-65 Percent Of X Users Do Not Want To See Bella Ramsey Become Spider-Man, Remaining 25-30 Percent Humor The Idea

Bella Ramsey sings the hits of the 80s in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4 Day One (2025), HBO

On the off chance the role becomes available, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is throwing the old name in the hat. Granted, this is just an off-the-cuff comment by the young TV star, but it’s still going viral.

Ellie (Bella Ramsey) mocks David (Stephen Shepherd) for believing in God in The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 8 ‘When We Are In Need’ (2023), HBO Max

Here is what Ramsey had to say to Variety during a larger conversation about the MCU and joining co-star Pedro Pascal in that multiverse someday: “I don’t know about that. I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job, though. So maybe they do need to make a new [superhero] for me.”

This remark started trending and went over the way you would expect, along the usual lines. Below is just one post by Vara Dark and a response that coins the term “Spider-They” while urging Ramsey to stay away from Marvel.

Bella Ramsey play as Spider-Man? That seems backwards logic. If Bella Ramsey wants to play Spider-Man, then I must be The King of England.



We all do respect Bella, stay away from Marvel, Spider-THEY is a stupid movie title to be honest. — MadJack (@M_a_d_J_a_c_k) August 19, 2025

The reactions go on like this, with most against the idea. As a matter of fact, Cosmic Book News posed the question to X’s patented AI, Grok, and the results probably won’t surprise you.

60-65 percent of users talking about the topic are not in favor of the idea of Bella Ramsey slinging webs on the big screen or anywhere. Results curated by the AI came back with terms such as “stupid” and “backwards.” Others think casting her would “destroy” Marvel (although they already crossed that bridge).

One fan felt concerned enough to take action and started the hashtag #SaveSpiderMan. “Because Bella Ramsey shouldn’t be Spider-Man, it’s ‘MAN’. Bella is a ‘GIRL’,” they posted.

Because Bella Ramsey shouldn’t be Spider-Man, it’s “MAN”. Bella is a “GIRL”. #SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/EdkcIFdMG2 — Kingdom Reigns 🏈 (@expert_imagez) August 18, 2025

On the other side, 20-25 percent of users posting about this want to see Ramsey wear the mask, highlighting that as the point. Anyone can. Naturally, they also see the potential for empowerment and representation since Ramsey identifies as nonbinary.

You’re assuming I’m triggered because you can’t understand the point. Bella Ramsey says she can be the next Spider-Man. People say she can’t because you have to be a man to be Spider-Man. My point was she could be spider non-binary. Reach- ‘they’re actually spider people’.😂😂😂 — 1 (@Signalstrength0) August 19, 2025

Others support the idea because they see the humor in it and might want to see Marvel implode. “Do it. Make Bella Ramsey the next Spider-Man. It would be the funniest movie ever,” went one post.”

Do it. Make Bella Ramsey the next Spider-Man. It would be the funniest movie ever. Oh please, do it. https://t.co/66jaCxt2G2 — Timothy Sullivan (@AnvilLitmus) August 18, 2025

The likelihood of this casting is remote, but the truth, like it or not, is that Marvel could do this if Kevin Feige or his overseers at Disney really wanted to. All they have to do is again invoke the Multiverse principle and introduce another variant from the Spider-Verse.

They wouldn’t have to create a new one either. Ramsey could play Spider-Gwen, as some have pointed out, Silk, or even Spider-Girl (also known as May “Mayday” Parker) from the alternate MC2 timeline. The Black Cat has also been brought up, but X probably isn’t serious about that one either.

Conversely, there is a very real (and equally tenuous) fan campaign for Ramsey to play Rogue in the next wave of X-Men films.

