Horror INC Announces That A New ‘Friday The 13th’ Game And Movie Are Underway

Trish (Kimberly Beck) saves Danny (Corey Feldman) by sinking a clawhammer into Jason's (Ted White) neck in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), Paramount Pictures

Reported by the onsite crew at Bloody Disgusting, it appears that the major announcements at this year’s San Diego Comic Con were scarce, and more than a little underwhelming, but a red glimmer of hope has flashed through the dark recesses of the horror genre.

Tommy (Corey Feldman) learns the history of Crystal Lake in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), Paramount Pictures

It was announced that everyone’s favorite machete-wielding forest guardian, Jason Voorhees, will be returning to the big screen for a long-awaited Friday the 13th sequel, along with another entry into his video game franchise. This was enough to have every slasher fan running for the woodshed to sharpen their favorite edged weapon.

Keeper of the franchise, Horror Inc, continues to expand their “Jason Universe” into new campgrounds with these two projects that will join the upcoming prequel series, Crystal Lake, in introducing Mrs. Voorhees’ special, special boy to a new generation of fans who’ve either been living beneath a small rock their entire lives, or they’re one of those monumentally “special” horror youths who refuse to watch anything that was released before Scream (1996).

OG Pamela Voorhees Betsy Palmer is about to lose her head in Friday the 13th (1980), Paramount Pictures

The centerpiece of this 45th anniversary relaunch will be the “short-form vignette” called Sweet Revenge, and that’s scheduled to be released on August 13th, 2025. Horror Inc. Vice President, Robbie Barsamian, is the one who spilled the bloody beans during the Jason Universe panel at SDCC last weekend in Room 5AB.

“I can tell you that a new sequel movie and new sequel game are at the top of our list, “ said Barsamian (via Bloody Disgusting) “It’s where most of our energy’s going right now. And I can tell you finally we’re in a position to deliver on that.”

Desensitized horror hounds have been waiting patiently while the seemingly never-ending legal battle over the IP rights waged on behind the scenes, and anyone who has ever been affiliated with the series has spent that whole time being interrogated by fans about whether the issue has been resolved or not whenever they make an appearance at a horror convention.

Jason caught in the headlights in Friday the 13th The Game (2017), IllFonic Credit: Best Games You Can No Longer Play, Friday the 13th The Game (2017), IllFonic, Screenshot via Steam

To make matters worse, the seldom few of them who would even know the answer to this were the bearers of bad news, year after year. That’s why it doesn’t take a chronic overthinker to cast a quizzical eye at Barsamian’s inauspicious choice of words. “While we’re not officially announcing with our partners today,” he concluded. “Both are coming. They’re both in the works and they’re both coming.”

Aside from the gaming sphere, the entire series has been in limbo since the remake in 2009. The immensely popular Friday the 13th: The Game was released in 2017, but its spree didn’t last very long. Due to licensing issues and legal disputes, the game was delisted from stores at the end of 2023, and its online services were shut down at the end of 2024. Even though some gamers may still be able to play the offline mode against bots, the online multiplayer version is no longer active.

The entire Friday the 13th series is available to rent on Prime, and here’s Rock-Horror legend Alice Cooper welcoming back our “Man Behind the Mask”…

