James Gunn Proclaims ‘Supergirl’ Will Be A “Space Adventure” Like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

James Gunn is going back to the well for Supergirl, which we can confirm will take place off-world, unlike Superman and most of the 1984 film, per Gunn himself. He is taking the adventure to space and may be doing so to channel some of that old Guardians of the Galaxy magic.

“Supergirl especially is a space adventure,” he tells Rolling Stone. “It’s like Guardians.” Gunn also reminded readers that each film and series stands alone, but also blends into the larger, ever-expanding, fluid universe. This includes the way the upcoming Lanterns show ties into Supergirl.

Gunn continued, “Lanterns is its own thing. There’s just a longer, sort of a bigger world we’re building with all these different pieces, and they do all come together and intersect sometimes in a story fashion and sometimes just in a, you know, ‘Here’s another piece of the world’ fashion.”

Incorporating Peacemaker and its season 2 cliffhanger into the conversation, Gunn explained, “Both those things are worked in. We knew both of those stories were a part of what we originally put together, so they’re part of the overall tapestry, but they’re also their own thing.”

At the end of the second season, Chris Smith (John Cena) is marooned by Rick Flag, Sr., in a dimension with a similar climate to Earth. Code-named Salvation, the dimension is set aside by Flag and ARGUS as a prison for criminal metahumans. The human Smith is just a guinea pig and a pawn in Flag’s overarching agenda.

The payoff to that finale might be saved for Man of Tomorrow, but it should have implications for Supergirl. If Gunn wants to repeat some of what made Guardians of the Galaxy so special and integral, he should weave in the interdimensional hijinx. Just as Guardians was a chapter in the Infinity Saga, Supergirl needs to further the Superman Saga.

That could be a tough task; as of now, the film will be a gamble. It’s swimming against the current with Superman’s profitability in question, and whatever buzz it did have did not rub off on Peacemaker. Starring Milly Alcock as Kara and Jason Momoa as Lobo, Supergirl takes to the stars next June.

