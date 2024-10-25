Jeff Goldblum Had Such A Good Time Making ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, He Was Shocked By The Negative Reviews

Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) has something to say in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Dominion might have disappointed fans, but a select few—such as those involved in making it—had a good time with the film. This includes Jeff Goldblum, who was happy to reunite with his co-stars Laura Dern and Sam Neill.

T-rex visits the drive-in to tear the house down in Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), Universal Pictures

However, elation in the process does not always translate into success or approval with critics as Goldblum found out. In the final issue of Total Film, the actor who’s been playing Ian Malcolm since 1993, addressed the reception Dominion got.

“I had such a good time on it. I enjoyed working on it and enjoyed trying to make it good. I think it sold a bunch of tickets. But, you know…” he said (via JoBlo) with a laugh. “Everybody’s got an opinion about it. It’s tough to make a good movie.”

Bryce Dallas Howard checks her messages for haters in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes‘s consensus of the film paints a picture of two polarities: one nostalgic for the Jurassic Age and another that’s chillier than an ice age. Audiences loved it, earning Dominion a 77 percent score in that bracket.

Critics were less kind, giving it a splattery 27 percent, worse than the 46 percent of its predecessor, Fallen Kingdom. For perspective, Joker: Folie a Deux, a noteworthy and recent failure within a different franchise, sits in the middle with a 32 percent score from both critics and audiences.

Ankylosaurs walk among us in Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), Universal Pictures

In Jurassic World’s case (and probably Joker’s, for that matter), both sides agree it’s time to let these dinosaurs go gracefully into extinction. Unfortunately, as long as Hollywood thinks they can make money, there will be no end to the sequels and soft reboots they perpetrate.

For instance, Jurassic World continues with a new installment out in 2025. It will start fresh with a new cast that boasts the additions of Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali.

Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) feels the skin of a dinosaur for the first time in Jurassic Park (1993), Universal Pictures

Ian Malcolm won’t be seen anywhere near the action this time, according to Goldblum, who said Malcolm “may have ridden off into the sunset. Maybe.”

