New ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Trailer Unveils Julia Garner As Silver Surfer, And It’s As Bad As Everyone Feared

A new Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) rises in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Marvel Studios

The latest trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has revealed what we’ve all been waiting to see – Julia Garner’s first appearance as The Silver Surfer in the MCU. And unfortunately, if you weren’t expecting to be impressed, the trailer and her cosmic herald won’t win your confidence.

The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is interested in a new car in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Marvel Studios

CG Garner is seen first from behind in silhouette, descending to Earth after a fireball lights up the New York sky. She then declares the planet is marked for death before flying off with Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) in hot pursuit. He flames out in the upper atmosphere but does grab hold of the Surfer’s board. She shakes him off like dandruff and leaves Johnny to his fate.

This sequence gives us our best look at Galactus’s anointed harbinger of doom, and she is objectively terrible. Garner, as the Surfer, has already been wiped out by a rogue wave before the premiere of a movie that’s experienced waning high hopes prior to the new trailer dropping.

The visual effects, whether they are or not, look unfinished, which leaves Garner resembling either a figurine wrapped in tin foil or more of a hood ornament than The Rocketeer. They are so poor that social media is going back to the 2007 film The Rise of the Silver Surfer and heaping belated praise on the makeup and visual effects that turned Doug Jones into Norin Radd.

YouTuber Diktor Van Doomcock did a takedown of what he called “Silver Surfette” and the hopefully incomplete rendering. We know what the Surfer is supposed to look like and who he’s supposed to be, but Marvel may be slipping the introduction of a minor character past us all.

The prevailing belief is that the She-Surfer is really Shalla Bal taking the place of her beloved. Doomcock, however, theorizes that it will be Frankie Raye who debuted in the comics in 1975. Back then, in the pages of Fantastic Four, she was a UN interpreter and Johnny’s ex-girlfriend who was afraid of fire until she realized she inherited the powers of the Golden Age Human Torch.

In her 90s animated incarnation, Raye was a teen whose life was saved by Radd. In doing so, he imprinted cosmic energy on her that teleported her to Galactus’s ship, and he granted her the power of fire. She wound up as his herald in both cases and might be in the MCU.

However, the problems people are noticing don’t stop with the femme-swapped chromedome. The trailer left the Overlord thinking First Steps will be “meh” and too domestic, but that wasn’t the worst thing he had to report.

Although he had to classify his findings as a rumor, a spy who allegedly attended a test screening told Doomcock that Sue is the main character, which the trailer indicates. She keeps things together while Pedro Pascal is weak, timid, and doubtful as Reed. The spy didn’t like his casting for those reasons like many fans.

The Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby) unleashes a force field in Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Marvel Entertainment

Galactus also has serious issues, the source testified to, although they didn’t go into detail. We all have to see for ourselves what those are in July. It’s still a few months away, yet the probability is palpable that Fantastic Four: First Steps will trend downward and bomb like the rest of Marvel’s post-Endgame releases.

