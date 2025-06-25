Original ‘Addams Family’ Actor John Astin Returns To ‘Attack Of The Killer Tomatoes’ Franchise In Reboot, ‘Organic Intelligence’

John Astin knows tomatoes are the cure for what ails you in Return of the Killer Tomatoes (1988), New World Pictures

Nothing is safe from the reboot or remake treatment anymore, not even the horror comedy series Attack of the Killer Tomatoes, but that might be good news this time. The Tomatoes are back to eat more than France and they are bringing with them one of the series’ key players, who just so happens to be a famous TV star from the Golden Age of television.

Ahhh! Real tomatoes in Return of the Killer Tomatoes (1988), New World Pictures

John Astin, the original Gomez Addams, has come out of retirement to reprise the role of mad scientist Professor Mortimer Gangreen in Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence, per Deadline. Astin is joined by a well-known cast composed of Eric Roberts, Veep‘s Dan Bakkedahl, Daniel Roebuck, Catherine Corcoran of Terrifier and other Z-grade schlock, and David Koechner of Anchorman fame.

Organic Intelligence is the fifth installment in the series after Killer Tomatoes Eat France! – which came out all the way back in 1992. Aside from reruns of the animated series, the Tomatoes spent the last thirty years in the freezer. Now that they’ve thawed in the 21st century, they have to deal with the advent of AI, or OI in this case – i.e., the titular “Organic Intelligence.” Hence the tag line: “pitting the eternal power of nature against AI’s best and brightest.”

Look! A cute and fuzzy one in Attack of the Killer Tomatoes Season 1 Episode 1 “Give a Little Whistle” (1990), Fox Kids

Franchise creators Costa Dillon and Stephen Peace returned to write the new sequel. Short film director, documentarian, and Martin Scorsese pupil David Ferino is directing. The mid-2000s house of horror Anchor Bay Entertainment, known for its catalog of originals and resurfaced classics, raises its sails for distribution. And expect the release to be theatrical around Halloween.

Killer Tomatoes first attacked in 1978 and would “Return” in 1988 for more mayhem guided by the villainy of Mortimer Gangreen (Astin). He and his army of Tomatoes would “Strike Back” in 1991 and try to “Eat France” in 1992. Astin also played Gangreen in an animated series spinning off from the ‘88 film. It proved to have a long shelf life, airing on Fox Kids sporadically throughout the 90s.

The franchise started as a spoof of films like The Birds (which the first film referenced) where swarms of the produce and oversized fruit assailed humanity. It evolved into a tone more akin to Gremlins or Critters complete with mutant man-eating ‘maters. Critics didn’t bite as they didn’t ‘get it’, but what else would you expect? Nevertheless, the series developed a devoted following.

