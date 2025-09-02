Pedro Pascal Is Up For The Lead In NC-17-Rated Gay Detective Romance Abandoned By Joaquin Phoenix

Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) is insatiable in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), Warner Bros. Pictures

Pedro Pascal is everywhere though his ubiquity doesn’t always translate drawing money. Either his film is an indie flying under the radar like Eddington or it’s an underperforming superhero blockbuster that was somewhat controversial for casting him anyway.

For once, Reed (Pedro Pascal) doesn’t know in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Marvel Studios

However, as the man of the moment, he is sticking around. We are going to see more of him and, if he signs on to save a scandalously canceled production, we are going to see more than we care to see. How much? Think in terms of what Peacemaker is like this season.

According to Deadline and their sources, Pascal is “circling” the main part in De Noche, the period detective drama that “fell apart” after Joaquin Phoenix walked away suddenly. Production was all set to begin, but he bolted without explanation. The feeling is it had something to do with the graphic nature of what the film demanded, but this hasn’t been proven.

Joel (Pedro Pascal) finds himself at the mercy of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and her band of Fireflies in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 “Through the Valley” (2025), HBO

De Noche is being directed by Todd Haynes (Far From Heaven, Velvet Goldmine, Carol), who is no stranger to the kind of material the film is expected to present. Nor is Haynes a stranger to attracting A-list talent to his productions. In the past, he’s worked with Christian Bale, Dennis Quaid, Julianne Moore, Richard Gere, and Cate Blanchett among others.

Haynes is bringing in a four-time Emmy nominee in Pascal, and Deadline reports he is working around the actor’s busy schedule, which shows no signs of slowing, like it or not. Filming is scheduled to begin in Guadalajara, Mexico, at the beginning of next year.

Theodore Twombley (Joaquin Phoenix) holding Samantha (Scarlett Johansson) in Her (2013), Warner Bros Pictures Credit: Theodore Twombley (Joaquin Phoenix) holding Samantha in Her 2013, Warner Bros Pictures

De Noche is about two men, one a detective that Pascal is in line to play, who leave Los Angeles for Mexico in the 1930s to begin a torrid affair. Reportedly, the producers, Killer Films, are shooting for an NC-17 rating.

With the behavioral ticks Pascal has displayed while promoting Fantastic Four: First Steps, plus the details of his life and background coming to light, some view the lead role in Haynes’s film as perfect for him, but not in a good way.

