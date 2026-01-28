Movie News

‘Primitive War 2’ Is Rumbling To Life With Bigger Teeth – And Bigger Ambitions

Jeremy Piven claws his way back in Primitive War (2025), Sparke Films

The announcement of the Primitive War sequel rolled through the fandom with this low, distant sound of thunder – nothing flashy, just that quiet signal that something big is shifting again. It carried the kind of soft, familiar roar that makes you lean in rather than jump, a reminder that this universe still has plenty of strange corners left to explore.

One hopes Tricia Helfer isn’t closing the door on a sequel in Primitive War (2025), Sparke Films

Variety was the first to pounce on the news, and they managed to snag a quick reaction from director Luke Sparke. His response wasn’t a polished PR line so much as a relaxed acknowledgment that he’s already thinking about how to crank things higher. You can tell he’s perfectly fine going louder this time – not because he has to, but because he sees room to push the chaos, the scale, and the creature work in ways that feel earned.

“The first film was about discovery,” his statement said. “This is about escalation – what happens when control is lost, when nature adapts faster than military doctrine and when the war itself becomes secondary to what’s been unleashed.”

The official description only deepens the intrigue: “‘Primitive War 2’ expands the scope and mythology of the franchise, pushing deeper into the Vietnam conflict zone where 1960’s warfare collides with prehistoric predators. The sequel is positioned as a darker, more intense escalation – and a more grounded war epic – continuing the series’ distinctive blend of military realism and survival horror.”

It goes on: “Set in the aftermath of the original film, ‘Primitive War 2’ follows a new U.S. platoon sent into an increasingly unstable valley, where competing kill zones, rival apex predators and secret Cold War agendas converge. As containment collapses, the mission becomes one of survival – and the cost of failure threatens to extend far beyond the battlefield.”

Primitive War 2 is OFFICIALLY happening! The sequel pushes deeper into the Vietnam conflict zone, blending 1960s warfare, Cold War agendas, and even more dinosaurs in a darker, more grounded war epic. Coming 2027! #PrimitiveWar pic.twitter.com/QR3eVsIhVW — DangerVille (@DangervilleTeam) January 22, 2026

Sparke is back in full multitool mode – writing, directing, producing, and possibly even handling editing and visual effects again (though don’t quote us on that last part). Producers Carmel Imrie, Carly Sparke, executive producer Geoff Imrie, and co-producer Alex Becconsall are also returning for another round of romping, stomping, ripping, and devouring jungle action.

The sequel will still be based on the stories by Ethan Pettus, but it won’t draw directly from the next book in the series, Animus Infernal. Reportedly, the basis will be the novella Primitive War Dispatches: The Hunting of Stalker Force, which takes place between the first and second novels.

“I had a blast watching the first ‘Primitive War’ film, and I’m excited to see how the sequel goes!” Pettus added in his statement. Primitive War 2 is said to be in late development and is scheduled to be upon us in 2027. The first Primitive War, which came out last year, is available on paid VOD services and through libraries on Hoopla. It’s also out on 4K UHD Blu-ray.

