Rumor: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Is So Unhappy With Film Chiefs Pamela Abdy And Michael De Luca That DC Studios Co-President Peter Safran Might Be Promoted To Head Of The Entire Movie Division

A recent report from an anonymous industry veteran stated everything hinges on Superman. That same source also claimed Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav is going to shake up WB’s film division with a potential promotion that would affect the hierarchy of DC Studios.

The source that spoke to Puck News (via Cosmic Book News) said it is true that Zaslav is salty about the performance of Warner releases over the past two years. Joker: Folie a Deux was the last straw, and he made his displeasure perfectly clear to the heads of production, Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca.

Though Warner spokespeople deny it, Zaslav reportedly fumed at them during a meeting in New York where they were debriefed about the Joker 2 disaster. According to Puck and their insider, this incident spells the beginning of the end for the Abdy/De Luca tenure.

Who will replace them is a question, but Zaslav apparently has the answer, and he didn’t have to look far. Conjuring producer and current DC Studios executive Peter Safran was named the heir apparent in Puck’s report.

“Zaslav has been said to be leaning toward replacing them with Peter Safran, the co-chair and co-C.E.O. (with James Gunn) of DC Studios. But simultaneously, there are rumors that Zaslav will initiate a search for new leadership,” the said.

The quest for someone else would keep the status quo at DC Studios safe for the moment. With Superman on the horizon, they don’t need any major shake-ups as the movie is enough of a burden with everything internally riding on it.

But if Safran does move up in the world, James Gunn might need a new partner to run the business side of DC. However, there’s also the odd chance Gunn runs things by himself while Safran takes over Warner Bros. Pictures. If that happens, it will mean the duo winds up running the whole show.

We know that’s not a comforting thought to a lot of our readers, but it would still be an intriguing outcome just for the sake of seeing how it plays out.

