Spawn’s Creator Todd McFarlane Thinks Zachary Quinto Would Make The Perfect Batman

Zachary Quinto reenacts a familiar moment in Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), Paramount Pictures

Reacher and Smallville star Alan Ritchson is still the favorite to be the Batman of the DCU, but comic writer, creator, and entrepreneur Todd McFarlane is throwing a name in the hat that no one else has thought of. He is intrigued by what the Spock of Star Trek’s Kelvin timeline, Zachary Quinto, could bring to the part.

Jack (Alan Ritchson) prepares his next plan of attack in Reacher Season 2 Episode 7 “The Man Goes Through” (2023), Amazon

RELATED: Warner Bros. Executive Jeff Goldstein Admits They Need To “Right The Ship,” And Reports Suggest CEO David Zaslav Believes The Answer Is “Big IP”

“I’m not great at Hollywood names, but there’s an actor I like. He might be too old, but he was Spock in the Star Trek movies, and he was in Margin Call. [Zachary Quinto], that’s the name,” McFarlane pitched in a conversation with Screen Rant.

“I’ve seen him in shows where he can be somber — and I’m not talking Spock somber — I’m talking about how there’s a seriousness to a lot of characters he’s done. I think Batman needs that personality because Batman, to me, is a guy that’s so focused,” he continued.

Todd McFarlane in an intro to Spawn Season 1 Episode 1 “Burning Visions” (1997), HBO

And what makes Batman so focused, and cool to McFarlane, is the fact he has everything and doesn’t care. “Here’s who Batman is to me, which is why I like him and think he’s the coolest: he comes home to all his money, but he doesn’t give a s–t about the money. It’s like, ‘What do you care about?’ He just goes home, sits there, and then at 2 o’clock in the morning, he gets out the black costume,” he said.

McFarlane also likes how Batman aims to strike fear in criminals. “[Batman] just doesn’t like bullies, and I have no patience in my life for bullies. And he’s just going, ‘I’m not going to be afraid. I’m going to get them to be afraid of me.’ I like that. Superman and Spider-Man just want to win the day, but I get a sense that on his best day, Batman goes, ‘I want to win, and I want them to be afraid,’” he explained.

I’m not sure how any of that would make Zachary Quinto a good Batman, unless McFarlane watched a lot of NOS4A2 and forgot to mention it. Quinto can go to dark places, and he is no stranger to “big IP” or action. He also made his name on the sci-fi superbeing drama Heroes as a power stealing villain. However, his resume sounds like better prep for Lex Luthor or Brainiac.

Zachary Quinto as Spock in Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), Paramount Pictures

Alan Ritchson is still the heavy favorite to play The Dark Knight in The Brave and The Bold, which is calling for an older Batman (counter to McFarlane’s age concerns). His support is even growing among his Reacher co-stars. Roberto Montesinos, who plays DEA Agent Guillermo Villlanueva in the series, believes Ritchson could bring everything the Bat requires.

“What would he bring to that role? First of all, his work ethic, his research, his command of a character,” Montesinos said in a separate talk with Screen Rant.

“For example, in Lee Child’s books, when you’re reading the book? Reacher walks into a room, and there are three pages of thought; everything that he’s clocking. How do you do that without those words? He does it with his face, with his eyes. And he said to me once, ‘Every movement of your eye indicates to the audience a new thought,’” he added.

Bruce Wayne (Roger Craig Smith) prepares to become the night in Batman: Arkham Shadow (2024), Camouflaj

“So, he would kill Batman. Why did Tom Cruise pick Reacher? Because he was so well-written and so complex in stillness. Batman’s the same kind of thing. He’s very stoic; he’s got a mask. I think he would be the best Batman we’ve ever had. We’ve had some good ones, but I think he would be the best Batman we’ve ever had,” Montesinos declared.

READ NEXT: Blumhouse Spawn Film Still On Track With ‘King Spawn’ Revealed As New Title

JB Augustine By Writer, journalist, comic reader, and Kaiju fan that covers all things DC and Godzilla. Been part of fandome since ... More about JB Augustine