‘Street Fighter’ Movie Cast Reportedly Includes Calliana Liang As Chun-Li, 50 Cent As Balrog, And Comedian Andrew Schulz As Dan Hibiki

The World Warriors reunite on Daigo Ikeno's cover to Hyper Street Fighter II - The Anniversary Edition (2003), Capcom

Sources have spilled some details about the cast for the Street Fighter live-action film, claiming Calliana Liang has been cast in the role of Chun-Li, 50 Cent as Balrog, and Andrew Schulz will be playing Dan Hibiki. While this piles up with prior reports on the cast, Capcom has yet to reveal when the film is coming, or who will be starring.

Chun-li (Fumiko Orikasa) in her classic outfit in Street Fighter 6 (2023), Capcom

The news comes via a trio of reports, starting with Matt Grobar of Deadline. Per unnamed sources, he reports Callina Liang (Bad Genius, Presence) will be playing Interpol’s Chinese martial artist, Chun-Li. This will be the 25 year old’s third ever film, and fourth role including British teen drama Tell Me Everything.

It wouldn’t be uncharitable to say the film could be a break-out role for Liang.

Meanwhile; Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter adds that rapper Curtis James Jackson III- 50 Cent- will be playing Balrog. Kit’s sources revealed that the actor is “deep into training” to portray the brutal boxer, and will even be doing his own stunts. Being the character was inspired Mike Tyson, the 49 year old will have to pile on the muscle.

Balrog (Satoshi Tsuruoka) catches the camera-man’s eye in Street Fighter V (2016), Capcom

Though details of the film’s plot is being kept quiet, Kit also reports Balrog is “a disgraced boxer who is also the bodyguard of the villain.” Whether he is simply recapping the character’s lore from the games, or his source confirmed that is how Balrog is being portrayed in the film, is unknown.

Finally, Justin Kroll of Deadline reports comedian Andrew Schulz (2023’s White Men Can’t Jump) will be playing hapless fraud, Dan Hibiki. Though a good at heart and with decent fighting knowledge, Dan is usually portrayed in games and other media as extremely arrogant and usually struggling to hold his own in a fight.

Representatives of the film’s production company, Legendary Entertainment, declined to comment on the aforementioned reports.

Dan Hibiki (Toshiyuki Kusuda) crying with joy in Street Fighter V (2016), Capcom

Legendary Entertainment acquired the film and rights to a Street Fighter in 2023, and while Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou were slated to direct, they dropped out in 2024 to focus on Bring Her Back.

Later that year, an insider claimed Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip, the Twisted Metal TV series) was in talks to be the new director, and revealed as such in February this year. While originally slated to premiere March 20th next year, the film was removed from Sony’ release calendar in March 2025.

Ken, Ryu, and Akuma are ready to brawl on Mine Yoshizaki’s promotional artwork for Capcom’s Street Fighter 35th Anniversary Celebration (2022)

Prior reports had revealed other actors in talks included Andrew Koji (Ryu), Noah Centineo (Ken), Jason Momoa (Blanka), Roman Reigns (Akuma), Walton Goggins (M.Bison), Orville Peck (Vega), and Eric André (windbag announcer). The latter is notable, as Sakurai was a director on The Eric André Show.

All three of the aforementioned reports mention some these other cast members, with some reporting as though they had been confirmed for the roles. At this time, neither Capcom nor Legendary Entertainment have confirmed when or if a Street Fighter film will premiere, let alone its cast.

