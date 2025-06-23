‘Superman’ Actress Rachel Brosnahan Takes Veiled Shot At Dakota Johnson For Disowning ‘Madame Web’

Cassie (Dakota Johnson) has another vision in the subway in Madame Web (2024), Sony Pictures Entertainment

Rachel Brosnahan, the new Lois Lane, is doing interviews to promote Superman and already sounds excited about being in the world of comic book heroes. That is more than can be said for Dakota Johnson, who is doing damage control for Madame Web over a year later.

Cassie (Dakota Johnson) realizes that a vision is about to come true in Madame Web (2024), Sony Pictures Entertainment

Johnson wasn’t enthralled with the Sony Spider-verse film during the press tour, but now she is letting everyone know what a disaster it was while distancing herself from the wreckage and fallout. “It wasn’t my fault,” she told The LA Times.

“There’s this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee. Or made by people who don’t have a creative bone in their body. And it’s really hard to make art that way. Or to make something entertaining that way. And I think unfortunately with ‘Madame Web,’ it started out as something and turned into something else,” Johnson said.

Dakota Johnson presents the Webb in Madame Web (2024), Sony Pictures

“And I was just sort of along for the ride at that point. But that happens. Bigger-budget movies fail all the time. I don’t have a Band-Aid over it. There’s no part of me that’s like, ‘Oh, I’ll never do that again’ to anything. I’ve done even tiny movies that didn’t do well. Who cares?” she continued.

Brosnahan didn’t mention Johnson, but she seemed to respond to her comments in a conversation with Amanda Seyfried conducted for Interview Magazine.

“I don’t know why people say yes [to a project] only to then turn around and complain about it. Look, I don’t want to [sh–] on other actors, but there was a minute where it was cool to not like superhero movies and to look back on projects like this and pooh-pooh them. Do it or don’t do it, and then stand by it,” Brosnahan said.

Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) presses Superman (David Corenswet) on his Middle East intervention in Superman (2025), DC Studios

She also said she would be willing to come back for a sequel, but her thoughts could always change if Superman does about as well as Madame Web — which is to say, ‘not very’.

In a separate interview, Brosnahan talked about how well she relates to Lois. “She’s one of the characters that’s evolved the most in the history of the comics,” she said to S Magazine. “On the surface, I understand this character pretty well. We’re very similar in a lot of ways. I understand her passion, her determination, and her feeling motivated by the word ‘no’. ”

Rachel Brosnahan in her brief appearance in The Amateur (2025), 20th Century Studios

Still, as much as she claims to get Lois Lane and embrace the superhero genre, Brosnahan concedes she had to get used to a lot when working on Superman, especially acting against green screen and reacting to nothing.

“I’ve never felt like a worse actor in my life!” she continued with S. “I was like, ‘Fun! Turns out superhero movies are just like all the other ones!’ And then we started hanging from wires, shooting with fake animals that weren’t actually there, and doing all sorts of other jazz that’ll get added in post.”

Rachel Brosnahan (@rachelbrosnahan) in S Magazine via Instagram

Added Brosnahan, “But it was great. You learn really quickly what you are and aren’t good at. If we do another one, I’m going to have to go to mime school and learn a thing or two about acting with invisible stuff — because that was a first for me.”

