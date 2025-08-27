‘The Batman 2’ Actor Colin Farrell Says He Doesn’t Know What The Story Is, But That The Penguin Won’t Be In That Much Of It

The Dark Knight (Robert Pattinson) demands answers from The Penguin (Colin Farrell) in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

The Penguin served as a red herring in The Batman as his presence gave way to the conspiracy involving the Wayne Family, Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and The Riddler (Paul Dano). Ultimately, Oswald was overshadowed, but his time to swim was soon to come.

Falcone (John Turturro) is brought down by an assassin’s bullet in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros Pictures

RELATED: ‘Birds Of Prey’ Almost Featured Penguin As Its Main Villain – Until Matt Reeves Called Dibs For ‘The Batman’

His development on the HBO series that bears his waddling avian moniker was a hit with critics (except for us here), and won a few accolades. With its success and where the series left off, it should seem obvious where his next appearance will go. Penguin would be a good fit as the main villain of The Batman 2.

However, that’s not where Matt Reeves is headed according to Colin Farrell, the man underneath all the makeup that brings Oz to life. Though the actor states he’s game for anything as long as he works with Reeves again, he is not sure if The Penguin takes part in a whole lot of the story.

Batman (Robert Pattinson) demands answers from The Penguin (Colin Farrell) in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

“I don’t have many scenes, I don’t believe, but I’ll be there for whatever. Matt Reeves is so brilliant. I don’t know what the story is yet,” Farrell said via The Wrap.

When we last saw Oz, he was trying to worm his way into city hall. That might be where he turns up throughout the film, short of running for mayor but perhaps mulling higher office. That’s only a guess, but those ambitions could keep him out of whatever fray Batman finds himself in the middle of.

The Batman 2 has taken years to enter production and, as James Gunn stated, only five people have seen the final script. That hasn’t stopped the internet from firing off all sorts of rumors from possible villains (including Mr. Freeze and Hush) to the introduction of a Robin.

Selina (Zoe Kravitz) meets Vengeance (Robert Pattinson) in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros Pictures

The latest rumor (per ComicBookMovie) indicates the chipping away of part 1’s cast continues, and targets Selina Kyle next. According to scooper Jeff Sneider, Zoe Kravitz is avoiding questions about the sequel and doesn’t know anything about it.

Even less is known about The Penguin Season 2’s status. Despite the prevailing narrative the series was only supposed to be eight episodes, the cliffhanger ending left room for more. And what looked like a slam dunk followup is now in question and less of a probability.

Warner Bros. Television is open to it, but only if it’s done right. “We want to do it if it’s right… But there’s nothing specific to share at the moment,” said WBTV CEO Channing Dungey in an interview with Variety.

The Penguin (Colin Farrell) taunts a frustrated Batman (Robert Pattinson) in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

Colin Farrell is on the same page. “I don’t want it. I don’t not want it. We all left it in the ring in those eight hours. I would hate to, just because of a quote-unquote success, have to go again and for it to be a diluted version of what people seem to feel it is, majoritively. So I’m in no rush. I have no deep desire to do it,” he said (via Variety) at the SAG Awards.

NEXT: ‘The Penguin’ Review: The Goodfellas Are Back In Gotham For More Pain And Misery (Oh, Joy)

JB Augustine By Writer, journalist, comic reader, and Kaiju fan that covers all things DC and Godzilla. Been part of fandome since ... More about JB Augustine