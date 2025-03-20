‘The Penguin‘ Star Colin Farrell Is Close To Playing Sgt. Rock In The DCU

Colin Farrell enters basic training in Joel Schumacher's Tigerland (2000), 20th Century Fox

One of the many offbeat projects in development at DC Studios is a solo movie for the battle-hardened WWII-era hero Sgt. Rock. Originally, James Bond actor Daniel Craig was the favorite to play him, but he had to back out for whatever reason.

James Bond (Daniel Craig) survives Ash’s (Billy Magnussen) attempt to blow him up in No Time To Die (2021), MGM

Fortunately for Studio chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran, they did not have to look far for their backup choice. They searched in-house at DC and Warner Bros, placing Colin Farrell in negotiations for the role of the Sarge, according to Deadline.

They report Farrell wants to do it; it’s only a matter of working around his busy schedule. Reprising Oz Cobb anytime soon isn’t part of that since The Batman 2 keeps getting pushed back, and we aren’t sure of the status of The Penguin’s second season.

Oz (Colin Farrell) schmoozes Batman (Robert Pattinson) when he barges into his club in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

The Irish actor is kept busy by his Apple TV series Sugar, which was renewed for a second season, and commitments to the film The Ballad of a Small Player. Sgt. Rock is being directed by Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria director Luca Guadagnino. He is also attached to the polarizing American Psycho remake but is reportedly going to war with Rock first.

The DC film is written by Guadagnino’s Challengers collaborator Justin Kuritzkes who also wrote the gay romance Queer. Also directed by Guadagnino, Queer starred Craig in the lead of a man looking for forbidden and “infinite” love.

Zendaya as Tashi Duncan in Challengers (2024), MGM

The team almost reunited for Sgt. Rock but it wasn’t to be. The plot is unknown but if IMDB is to be believed, it’s a war movie that takes place in the thick of the European theater. “Follows WWII American sergeant, Frank Rock, who leads his infantry unit, Easy Company, through various battles across Europe, ultimately achieving victory against the enemy forces,” says the site’s tentative synopsis.

Often compared to Marvel’s Nick Fury and co-created by Joe Kubert and Robert Kanigher, Sgt. Frank Rock first appeared in Our Army at War #83, published in 1959. He had an eponymous book from 1977 to ‘88 and maintains a long stalwart publication history to this day.

Rock has, in fact, already appeared in the DCU in Creature Commandos as the commander of GI Robot during the War. Colin Farrell naturally did not supply the voice, but he might later. He’s played a few comic characters, but this will mark the first time he double-dips into the same library.

JB Augustine By Writer, journalist, comic reader, and Kaiju fan that covers all things DC and Godzilla. Been part of fandome since ... More about JB Augustine