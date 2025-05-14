The Title For The Next ‘Godzilla x Kong’ Film Is Revealed In A Brand-New Teaser – Does It Mean SpaceGodzilla Is Finally On The Way?

SpaceGodzilla is about to lift Godzilla’s spirits in Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla (1994), Toho Co. Ltd.

While Toho moves ahead with aggressive expansion, Legendary Pictures is staying on task to keep the MonsterVerse cauldron bubbling. Much like they did with their rollout of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Legendary is giving everyone a sneak peek at the next movie and it’s not just big – it’s colossal.

Kong is stunned to find more Titans like him in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), Legendary Pictures

A teaser was released and it reveals, one, the title of the film and, two, that a new Titan is about to arrive. In the clip, the point of view is drifting through a Monarch office before settling on a random computer where a severe Titan alert is issued.

The screen then cuts to black and the title graphic, which reads “Godzilla x Kong: SUPERNOVA,” lights up the darkness followed by Godzilla’s roar and the words “NOW IN PRODUCTION,” typing their way into view at the end.

The teaser drops a lot of hints in a short span in the background, including references to New Empire such as Brazil rebuilding after the climactic fight with Godzilla and Kong against Skar King and Shimo. There is also a news broadcast showing the Hollow Earth’s green pyramids are growing above ground, which might be a sign of the impending threat.

DangerVille and I_Am_Bladeless on X think they know what that threat is. On the screen when the Titan alert flashes, a binary code shows up in a box with it. After it was deciphered by Bladeless, it reads “GODZILLA KONG WATCH THIS SPACE” on repeat.

As the message repeats, “GODZILLA” and “SPACE” appear frequently on the same line together. DangerVille (see the video below) believes this is a blatant tease, and confirmation, that SpaceGodzilla will be the foe in Supernova – a term that also hints at something cosmic.

Godzilla emerges from the ice with a new look in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), Legendary Pictures

Likewise, considering SpaceGodzilla draws power from giant crystal structures, those green pyramids popping up might come in handy for him when he reaches Earth. There’s also the recurring use of purple hues, which is the color most associated with SpaceGodzilla.

It’s important to note this is all a big educated guess. We won’t know more until Legendary releases more information as they get deeper into production. So far, we can confirm 100 percent that Grant Sputore (I Am Mother) is directing Godzilla x Kong: SUPERNOVA.

David Callaham (Mortal Kombat, Shang-Chi) wrote the script, and it stars Kaitlyn Dever, the returning Dan Stevens, Sinners actors Jack O’Connell and Delroy Lindo, and possibly the most high-profile castings of the franchise, Sam Neill and Matthew Modine.

