UPDATE: James Gunn Doesn’t Just Omit “The American Way” In ‘Superman’ – He Changes It To “The Human Way”

Superman (Christopher Reeve) gives a speech at the UN in Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), Cannon Films

At first, it looked like “The American Way” wasn’t making its way into the latest Superman film, but there turns out to be more to it than that. James Gunn isn’t leaving the old slogan out of the marketing, but he is changing it to fit those ‘modern sensibilities’.

Superman (Christopher Reeve) straightens the Old Glory planted on the Moon in Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987), Cannon Films

RELATED: ‘The Last Rodeo’ Review – Neal McDonough Is As Good Once As He Ever Was

Chris Gore of Film Threat leaked the initial intel. Now, we have concrete evidence to corroborate. According to a description on some merchandise dug up by Cosmic Book News, Superman’s values of truth and justice are accompanied by a different “way”: “the human way.”

“Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice, and the human way, he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned,” reads the box of a resin figure with a big head that looks like actor David Corenswet.

If the tagline introducing Superman as “truth, justice & the human way” is official, then that’s a nice, new & obvious transition that’s makes ya think “how didn’t I think of that first?” Well done! pic.twitter.com/D0xOtQasKv — Sam 'Moses (@SamMoss85) May 15, 2025

CBN’s Matt McGloin points out that this alteration has to come directly from Gunn, who as head of DC Studios, approves the toys himself. He admitted this was the case on Threads way back when there was concern merch listings would spoil the film, to which Gunn was unfazed.

The motto “Truth, Justice, and the American Way” goes back to the radio dramas of the 1940s, but is more closely associated with George Reeves and the character’s first foray into the new medium of television, The Adventures of Superman, a decade later.

Gunn might be distancing himself from the old verbiage upon his film’s release; however, there’s evidence he, or at least Warner Bros., originally wanted to use “The American Way.” A Deadline article from 2023 – when “Legacy” was still part of the title – uses those words in a slightly different synopsis.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on spoilers via Threads

RELATED: Inside Info From First ‘Superman’ Test Screening Claims The Film Still Omits The Hero’s Classic Motto, “For Truth, Justice, And The American Way”

“Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned,” it reads.

In contrast, Superman appears to have considerable political messaging that can be perceived as pandering to anti-American sentiments. Granted, this is nothing new, but it didn’t work out so well for The Quest for Peace. Whether it reflects “The Message” remains to be seen, but in the trailer, we see the Man of Steel intercede in a foreign conflict, which Lois (Rachel Brosnahan) chastises him for as a journalist.

Only Clark Kent (Christopher Reeve) can prevent wildfires in Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), Cannon Films

Moreover, reports say the public turns against him because of fake news and an army of trolling monkeys typing away. There are also rumored “jabs” at The Snyder Cut, says McGloin, which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, although we saw it once before in the Harley Quinn show on Max.

READ NEXT: First Synopsis For ‘Superman: Legacy’ Directed By James Gunn Released, Brings Back “Truth, Justice, And The American Way” Motto

JB Augustine By Writer, journalist, comic reader, and Kaiju fan that covers all things DC and Godzilla. Been part of fandome since ... More about JB Augustine