Wrestlers, Cosplayers, & Crypt Keepers Haunt the Floors Of Nightmare Weekend 2025

The Crypt Keeper holds court at Nightmare Weekend 2025 Credit: This Creep

We all have our obsessions, and nobody is exempt from this. Whether it’s an accountant who collects Pokémon cards, a Baptist preacher that spends all of their spare time watching astrophysics videos on YouTube, or an HR manager with a hidden door in their basement that leads to a giant cooler full of crisp cadavers who didn’t want to go along with “The Program,” there’s at least one thing out there in this vast plain of existence that finds a way to crawl inside our minds, and lay the eggs of fascination. We refer to these obsessions as “hobbies” to help us sleep at night.

Entrance to Nightmare Weekend 2025 Credit: Muah

One of the most popular hobbies in human history has been our fixation on the macabre. A predilection towards things that slither by starlight, and that can be found in every dark corner of the room once the outside world is covered in nighttime shadows. This obsession with fear goes back before the time of written words, or even spoken languages, but nobody can come up with a rational explanation for this ancient phenomenon.

Horror resides in the dim area between our conscious and subconscious. A place where dreams meet nightmares, sanity courts madness, and the fabric of our 4-dimensional reality becomes more of a matter of subjectivity. For many, the pull towards that beautiful black abyss of wonder is stronger than the call of any addiction. They’re the ones who look into the corner of the room, and know that something lurks in the darkness with glowing red eyes full of malice and hunger. If mankind’s oldest and strongest fear is fear of the unknown, then our most celebrated hobby is pondering the worst-case scenario in every situation.

The cosplayers applaud the undisputed winner of the costume contest at Nightmare Weekend 2025 Credit: Joe Mama

That’s why so many fans of fear fiction gather together to celebrate this shared hobby. Not only because it’s fun to be scared, but also because a lot of people need to be affirmed that such feelings are healthy, and that their family members don’t know what they’re talking about. They are the children of the night who’ve joined that creature in the dark, and the music they make together can be heard in the deepest depths.

The turnout for Nightmare Weekend’s inaugural show in the Midwest at the Donald J. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont (a suburb 15 miles northwest of Chicago, Illinois) wasn’t the largest ever seen. Still, the crowd’s enthusiasm made up for it. As much as one would like to see everyone involved buried alive in hundred-dollar bills, it was nice to have some breathing room, and not spend a handful of minutes walking a mere handful of feet in one direction. Even though there was no rush to keep moving, there were plenty of exhibits to gaze upon. Then there’s merchandising, merchandising! Where the real money from the movies is made!

Leatherface has the Daywalker, Blade, on the ropes while vampire warrior Gangrel feigns concern at Nightmare Weekend 2025 Credit: Ringside Suckhead

Unfortunately, there was no Spaceballs swag to be found anywhere, but this was a horror convention, after all, and it’s quite silly of you to think that there would be. The merchandising was vast, varying from rare DVDs (and even a few VHS tapes) to custom t-shirts from The Horror House. It’s an amazing memorabilia/clothing shop on the Northside of Chicago that’s a must-visit for any fans of blood, revenge, and pro-wrestling, and both Vinny & Moses are welcome for the free plug!

Speaking of pro-wrestling, the convention had a ring set up all weekend next to the main stage, and they held matches every day. Legendary Strigoi of the squared circle, Gangrel, bared his fangs for a few exhibition bouts (and at yours truly when asked to cut a promo for Bounding) with Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre series and Ghostface from “Dawson’s Creek With Knives” (Scream). However, what chilled everyone’s blood was that he was teaming up with one of history’s most dangerous vampire hunters, Blade. Aside from looking just like Sticky Fingaz in the ill-fated 2006 television series, this Blade had no scruples about fighting alongside his enemy, and they defeated Team Slasher with nobody having to give in to “the thirst.”

Two starry-eyed dreamers peddling nightmares at Nightmare Weekend 2025 Credit: A Very Good Friend

A convention wouldn’t be legitimate without cosplayers and people watching them compete against each other to see who can endure the most physical discomfort imaginable, while looking really cool doing so. The cosplay competition on Saturday brought out some high-level contestants who’ve taken their healthy obsessions and turned them into living, breathing, and walking shrines for all to see. Even a poorly-made contraption will get a few cheers of approval from those who appreciate the time and effort that goes into making them.

The horror community doesn’t preach about inclusivity, and it doesn’t need to. Everyone is too busy being inclusive to waste their time or words, and also because we’re a little too occupied with our hobbies to care.

