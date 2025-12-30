Movie Reviews

‘David’ Review — The OG/OT Boy Who Would Be King

David (Phil Wickham) is grown up and ready for the crown he doesn't want in David (2025), Angel

Before Angel Studios (which I hear is just Angel, as of fairly recently) feasts Andy Serkis’s Animal Farm on our eyes, they are staying true to what they do best: Biblical tales for the whole family. And in this case, they go one further with another example of an impressively crafted, animated Biblical tale for the whole family.

Napoleon (Seth Rogen) is stylin’ and profilin’ swine in Animal Farm (2025), Angel Studios

Earlier this year, they made a holy splash with the vocally star-studded King of Kings, which was based on Charles Dickens but still true to the essence of the Gospel. It kept the kids entertained while teaching them something at the same time, and leaving room for several tugs at the heartstrings.

David, which you can technically consider the prequel, is consistent, as it exists in that mold of finding the sweet spot in terms of the right tone and level of access. To me, it’s the perfect entry point for your kids if you want more entertainment of this variety, and if you want to teach them more about Scripture, whether you start with the Old Testament or provide background after seeing King of Kings.

The film starts with young David (Brandon Engman) as a shepherd boy protecting his family’s flock. In a case of heavy foreshadowing at the beginning, he is out in the fields tending sheep when he has to fend off a hungry lion with his slingshot. In a side note, the sheep are all cute, adorable, and suitable for merchandising. It probably won’t happen, but your little ones will want a David Lamb plushy.

While he is outdoors, the prophet Samuel (Brian Stivale) is at his house looking for the next King of Israel, anointed by God. The current monarch, Saul (Adam Michael Gold), who is losing his mind and patience, caught wind of this and isn’t happy. He doesn’t suspect little Davey at first, but the lad winds up in the service of his court as a musician who can calm Saul’s nerves with some serenading accompanied by a few plucks of a lyre’s strings.

David doesn’t really prove himself, or place himself under any danger or suspicion, until (you guessed it) he slays the giant Philistine warrior, Goliath (Kamran Nikhad). This is all in the first act. The rest of the movie is about his growing up amid a slow, treacherous, but destined ascension to the throne.

Samuel (Brian Stivale) has come to town to secretly choose a king in David (2025), Angel

The content is familiar and standard, biblical epic or not, but it all comes together with pitch-perfect execution. Between the pop musical numbers, colorfully detailed visuals, and the performances, David approaches pure cinema. That’s not much of a feat this year, but in the scheme of things, when faith-based films generally have a reputation for looking cheap or corny, it’s saying something.

This was a decades-long labor of love for its makers, Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes. The time, toil, and effort they put in show up on screen. David looks like something Pixar or Dreamworks could have produced, and once upon a time, one of them might have had the nerve to make it.

I said the same thing about King of Kings, and with stuff like that, KPop Demon Hunters, and Ne Zha 2, the tables are turning on Hollywood’s animation studios in favor of smaller and international firms. I’d argue the tired, old California industry should take notice, but Zootopia 2 and Avatar 3 are seemingly buying them time.

The Huntrix trio (Mira (Voiced by May Hong), Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), and Zoey (voiced by Ji-young Yoo) walking off the stage in KPop Demon Hunters (2025), Sony Pictures Animation

That reminds me: it’s a loaded holiday season at the movies, and to wrap this up, you can’t go wrong with David. It’s fun (and shorter than Avatar, thank God). There is action, as well as a lot of humor and heart, which you’ll find in most CG animated outings. It takes a few liberties, but your kids will probably overlook the fact that they won’t see Goliath get decapitated.

