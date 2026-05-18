Movie Reviews

‘Mortal Kombat II’ Review — A Worthy Opponent Built on Yet More Video Game Fan Service

Kitana (Adeline Rudolph) prepares for a fight against Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) in Mortal Kombat II (2025), Warner Bros. Entertainment

The 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot felt like a “Flawless Victory” for studio committee thinking, bogged down by an allergic reaction to actually giving us a tournament and a manufactured protagonist, who was received about as well as an unwanted hitchhiker.

Director Simon McQuoid and his writers spent five years reading the room. This sequel is an aggressive course correction that ruthlessly sweeps aside the dead weight to deliver what we actually put quarters in the machine for: the deep-cut lore, the brutal realms, and the unadulterated chaos of the games.

But in its desperation to win back the hardcore crowd, the film runs straight into a shadow it can’t escape. Paul W.S. Anderson’s 1995 Mortal Kombat remains the undisputed high-water mark. I will never shut up about how much I love that film – it’s a holy text to me. It captured a lightning-in-a-bottle arcade energy that modern cinema keeps trying — and failing — to replicate.

Raiden (Christopher Lambert) is a thunder god, so he prefers the shade in Mortal Kombat (1995), New Line Cinema

When Karl Urban was first announced as Johnny Cage, I had my doubts. Linden Ashby cast a long, charismatic shadow, but against all odds, Urban crushed it. He brings a greasy, infectious charm to a version of Cage that takes a massive creative detour. Instead of a prime Hollywood mega-star, the movie introduces him as a washed-up, convention-circuit has-been peddling dusty VHS tapes. He’s a total loser when we first meet him.

Yet, Urban completely loses himself in the role and dragged me right along for the ride. I wasn’t in some packed multiplex; it was a pretty quiet theater with just a handful of fans scattered around, including the girl I was sitting next to. But the few of us there were absolutely eating up everything he did.

Every time he pulled off the classic flick of the shades, dropped a corny one-liner, landed a kick, or flashed that signature, smug smirk, he owned the room and forced you to have a good time.

The marketing campaign might have billed this as The Johnny Cage Show, but the actual film pulls a fascinating bait-and-switch. Once the lights go down, the script splits into two separate tracks, handing Princess Kitana (Adeline Rudloph) the narrative heavy lifting while Johnny heads off on a self-discovery road trip to the NetherRealm.

Despite what some critics are screaming online, Kitana doesn’t hijack the film as the sole main character. Instead, it plays out like a classic Godzilla vs. Kong scenario. Johnny Cage has top billing, but Kitana is the one driving the plot. They operate as co-leads, balancing Urban’s grounded, smart-ass humor against the mythic weight of Edenia.

Ultimately, is this a movie you’ll actually remember in a week? Probably not. It operates far more as a collection of high-energy, fan-pleasing moments than a cohesive cinematic whole. When the dust settles, it still doesn’t touch the classic status of the 1995 film. But let’s keep perspective: This is a massive win in the grand scheme of the franchise’s checkered history.

It completely avoids the absolute disasters of the late 90s — we aren’t looking at another catastrophic faceplant like Annihilation. It’s a loud, bloody, unpretentious step in the right direction that respects the source material enough to leave you satisfied, which is exactly what a good, honest spectacle is supposed to do (like a punch to the jaw).

Mortal Kombat II 3 OVERALL SCORE PROS Shao Khan is presented the way he should be, as intimidating

Karl Urban as Cage

More fights CONS I feel sorry for Cole's wife and kids

Baraka is underutilized even if he is turned into a joke character