‘Superman’ (2025) Review – A Hopelessly Hopeful Superhero Film

The Man of Steel (David Corenswet) flies into action in Superman (2025), DC Studios

The version of Superman in James Gunn’s film differs from past film iterations of the character. In other films, the Caped Wonder is a one-man powerhouse. He is the only one who can save the day, and there is no plan B if he happens to lose. Maybe other heroes exist in that cinematic universe, but a major team doesn’t come together until a later film, and those other heroes are busy keeping people safe in their neck of the woods.

In the 2025 version of Superman, the film begins with Superman (David Corenswet) losing for the first time. The story Gunn wants to tell is how Kal-El faces the challenge of not only losing, but continuing to lose nearly everything that he holds dear. Superman gets his ass kicked throughout the film and barely scrapes by in fights.

(L to R) NICHOLAS HOULT as Lex Luthor and DAVID CORENSWET as Superman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “SUPERMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Superman reintroduces color to superhero films after what felt like an eternity of a more somber comic book movie era, where everything tried to be serious and washed out in color. Superman feels like opening an old issue of Action Comics or a Superman comic from the ’90s. Colors are bright and radiant to an extent that feels almost cartoonish, like a comic book.

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) has a plan that results in the entire world turning on Superman and Luthor being in control of the United States when it comes to interacting with metahumans (humans with superpowers) and whether they pose a threat or not. Superman disappears after being taken captive, and it’s up to Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) to save him.

DAVID CORENSWET as Superman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “SUPERMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

I’ve never been a huge fan of Superman. The original 1978 film, Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, and Superman: The Animated Series from the late ’90s (the World’s Finest animated film from 1997 can be thrown in here, as well) are the highlights of the character for me. In Gunn’s film, David Corenswet doesn’t specifically add anything new to the character that we haven’t seen before. That’s not ragging on Corenswet’s performance, but it seems to be how the Superman character is.

He is a god among men, and the thing that makes him special is that he not only cares about the human race, but also views himself as human because, despite being an alien, he also makes mistakes. Corenswet delivers that bold sense of hope Superman is known for and is the embodiment of the modern version of the character.

(L to R) RACHEL BROSNAHAN as Lois Lane and DAVID CORENSWET as Superman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “SUPERMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

It feels like Gunn knew that Superman’s straightforward demeanor couldn’t carry the film, and that’s one of the reasons why he surrounded him with so many supporting characters. Gunn has made a career of giving the spotlight to losers, outcasts, and characters who never should work together but are either forced to or feel like the family they’ve never been able to have once they’re all together.

Lex Luthor has a short fuse in this film, but that fuse turned to ash eons ago. He is seething with his hatred for Superman. He is envious of Superman’s popularity, but also hates the fact that he isn’t from this planet. Nicholas Hoult goes completely unhinged in his performance, but the scary aspect is that the average person can either see red and let themselves give in to rage or think logically, and sensibly, while thinking about what comes next. Lex not only does both of those things at the same time in Superman, but he is almost always two or three steps ahead of everyone else in the film.

Ultraman and The Engineer (Maria Gabriela de Faria) work for Lex Luthor and do all of the heavy lifting and fighting for Lex. The Engineer has a suit made from nanotechnology, while Lex Luthor opearted drones control Ultraman.

The Justice Gang — consisting of Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Mister Terrific, and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) — handles heroic matters when Superman has his hands full. Guy is this universe’s version of Green Lantern, Mister Terrific is an inventor who uses his high-tech gadgets to fight crime, and Hawkgirl can fly, scream, and swing heavy weapons or something.

The film devotes a huge portion of its story to Ultraman, while The Engineer and Hawkgirl are strong female characters without much to do. The inclusion of The Engineer is said to be building towards a film centered around The Authority, but Hawkgirl is kind of forgettable as a character. She has a memorable scene near the end of the film, but the character as a whole isn’t developed much at all.

DAVID CORENSWET as Superman in DC Studios’ and Warner Bros. Pictures’ “SUPERMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

For a James Gunn film, the humor is toned way down in comparison to his other projects. Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner embodies Gunn’s typical comedy with a charming sense of juvenile obnoxiousness that you can’t help but love.

Gunn’s other films, specifically the Guardians of the Galaxy films and The Suicide Squad, were fueled by constant bickering. There’s a sequence where Lois interviews Clark as Superman that feels like it’s attempting to add weight to Gunn’s fascination with comedic arguing and succeeds for the most part.

(From L-R) NATHAN FILLION as Guy Gardner, ISABELA MERCED as Hawkgirl and EDI GATHEGI as Mr. Terrific in DC Studios’ and Warner Bros. Pictures’ “SUPERMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) is one of the more unique characters with some of the most visually impressive sequences in the film, and Krypto is a national treasure. It’s wild that Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) is the biggest player of Metropolis, as every woman wants a piece of that.

James Gunn’s Superman rips the hope away from Superman and focuses on the real possibility of him not being able to save the day or even be the hero that people want to save them. Superman can eventually overcome impossible odds, but it’s earned, and nearly every supporting character is given the chance to contribute.

Superman (David Corenswet) and Krypto take a day off in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Superman is goofy, hopeless, and rewarding in all of the best ways. Some characters aren’t given as much time as others, but it feels like James Gunn is attempting to build a DC Universe full of interesting characters that are not only worthy of being on screen but deserve to be there.

NEXT: ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Review — Mutating a Blockbuster Franchise Into Regurgitated Dinosaur Slop

Superman (2025), DC Studios 4 OVERALL SCORE PROS The entire cast is solid.

Captures the sensation of reading a comic book page on the big screen.

A refreshing take on Superman.

Knows when to be funny and when to crush your spirits. CONS Needs more Krypto.

Hawkgirl feels wasted.

Spends so much time dragging Superman through the dirt that many complain about him being weak in the film.

Lois is kind of a bitch.

Chris Sawin By Chris Sawin is a Tomatometer-approved film critic who has been writing about film for over a decade. Chris has ... More about Chris Sawin