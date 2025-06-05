‘The Life of Chuck’ Review – A Film That Showcases The Art of Living

Tom Hiddleston as Charles "Chuck" Krantz in The Life of Chuck. Image courtesy of NEON.

The sci-fi drama The Life of Chuck is based on a Stephen King short novella of the same name, which is included in the 2020 story collection called If It Bleeds. The screenplay and film are written and directed by Mike Flanagan (Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep).

(L-R) Carl Lumbly and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Sam Yaborough and Marty Anderson in The Life of Chuck. Image courtesy of NEON.

The film is broken down into three acts told in reverse chronological order. Despite being based on a Stephen King story, this is not a horror film as it is a drama more in line with films like The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile. In the not-too-distant future, the world is crumbling.

The internet is down for good; California has dissolved into the sea, cell phones have stopped working altogether, massive sinkholes cause impossible traffic nightmares, and stars begin disappearing out of the night sky. The one constant is that a man named Charles Krantz (Tom Hiddleston) is being thanked nonstop through bizarre marketing like billboard, radio/TV ads, skywriting, and graffiti… And yet nobody seems to know who he is!

Karen Gillan as Felicia Gordon in The Life of Chuck. Image courtesy of NEON.

The Life of Chuck’s backward storytelling gives Charles Krantz a kind of Benjamin Button aura, but somehow less interesting. The acts follow Chuck through different ages and stages in his life; as a young boy (Benjamin Pajak), as a teenager (Jacob Tremblay), and as an adult (Hiddleston). The story is immaculate when it comes to explaining why Chuck has a fascination with dancing, his association with math and how he ended up as an accountant, and what his grandfather Albie Krantz (Mark Hamill) was hiding in the locked cupola that would become Chuck’s childhood home.

However, The Life of Chuck leaves out important information. Mike Flanagan’s screenplay seems mostly accurate to Stephen King’s original story, but nothing is explained regarding the state of the world in the future or why there are Charles Krantz advertisements everywhere. What resides in the cupola is interesting, but it also just raises more questions with the only takeaway being that we should continue to live our lives without worrying about what lies ahead.

The acts all have important life moments for Chuck. Act Three sees Chuck’s journey ending at the same time the world is ending. His grandfather dies in Act Two while he’s a teenager. Chuck finally has the opportunity to see what’s inside the cupola. In act one, Chuck loses his parents at a young age and lives with his grandparents throughout childhood. He finds comfort in dancing and eventually discovers the love of his life.

Mark Hamill as Albie Krantz in The Life of Chuck. Image courtesy of NEON.

Despite getting top billing, Tom Hiddleston gets maybe ten minutes of screen time, and most of that time is spent dancing in the street. He also doesn’t have many lines of dialogue. There’s a reason for that, but if you’re a Hiddleston fan and you’re seeing this hoping for a meaty role then you’ll be sorely disappointed.

The majority of Act Three is driven by people walking around and talking. News reports and TV broadcast signals are being cut short, but most exciting aspects aren’t shown and take place off-screen. Act Three mostly follows a teacher named Marty Anderson (Chiwetel Ejiofor) as he attempts to maneuver a world falling to pieces while trying to get to his ex-wife Felicia Gordon (Karen Gillan).

(L-R) Chiwetel Ejiofor and Violet McGraw as Marty Anderson and Iris in The Life of Chuck. Image courtesy of NEON.

Conversations and particularly the interactions with other people are what shape The Life of Chuck. What the littlest thing in the present like a grandmother dancing to rock and roll in the kitchen while she cooks and what that could mean throughout the rest of our lives makes Chuck feel more and more like a genuine person as he ages and experiences more as life progresses.

Despite being a relatively normal guy, Charles Krantz’s life was given extraordinary treatment and the spotlight. And maybe that’s the big takeaway from the film and the story that no matter how routine our life feels there are still wonderful moments and unforgettable life lessons that more than just one person experiences.

(L-R) Annalise Basso and Tom Hiddleston as Janice Halliday and Charles “Chuck” Krantz in The Life of Chuck. Image courtesy of NEON.

The film features Mark Hamill giving a five-minute speech about how great math is to a young Chuck culminating with a line that would stick with anyone for the rest of their life; math is an art, and you have art in you. The craft and beauty have never been the big predictable moments we all see coming, but what we do in between and how we get there.

Wholesome, meaningful, timely, and incredibly moving; The Life of Chuck is overflowing with heart and is the type of film we all need right now. Our lives are a gift that deserves to be lived and studied and reminded of how incredible it is to exist.

The Life of Chuck (2025), NEON 4 OVERALL SCORE PROS One of the most genuine films you'll see all year

Dives in to how little moments become big life events as we age

Makes normal people living normal lives seem extraordinary

The dialogue is never wasted CONS The world ending and the cupola have meaning, but also aren't fully explained

Is a two-hour film built around moments of heavy dialogue

