New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Teaser Confirms Chris Evans’ Return As Steve Rogers Despite Claiming He Wouldn’t Play Captain America Again

The first teaser trailer of Avengers: Doomsday was always bound to make headlines, but “The Cap Is Back” is one that nobody could have predicted. Chris Evans’s character received what appeared to be a happy ending in Avengers: Endgame when Rogers happily retired with the love of his life after saving the world by returning the Infinity Stones to their rightful places through time.

Marvel’s latest teaser, however, has reignited excitement over the possible reunion of the original Avengers, while also dividing the fan base over the franchise’s treatment of Sam Wilson as Captain America.

The teaser trailer, which played alongside other screeners of Avatar: Fire and Ash, starts with Steve Rogers riding a bike while wearing his blue Captain America helmet on a quiet farm. After pulling up in front of a house, Rogers pulls and admires his Captain America suit from a box.

Another twist then reveals that Rogers now has a baby, whom he picks up and cradles. The teaser then ends with the words “Steve Rogers will return for Avengers: Doomsday,” followed by a countdown to the film’s upcoming release date.

The house looks strikingly familiar to fans, though, since it is the same as Peggy’s house from Endgame, in which Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter had their dance. Peggy (Hayley Atwell) doesn’t appear in the teaser, although it only makes sense to conclude she is the baby’s mother after all these clues.

While the details of the timeline in which the events in the teaser occur won’t be revealed until Avengers: Doomsday is released, an online storm has already emerged as fans speculate on Rogers’ role in the film and what impact his activities in Endgame could have on the Multiverse.

Steve Rogers’ impending return has also raised questions in the fan base regarding the character’s place in the MCU. The biggest of all is whether he will be the one to lead the Avengers against Doctor Doom.

Steve Rogers leading the fight against Doom clearly complicates Sam Wilson’s position as Captain America. Wilson’s debut solo film as Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World was a huge disappointment, leading many to doubt Anthony Mackie’s ability to live up to the expectations of the mantle.

Suddenly bringing Steve Rogers to lead the Avengers in the MCU’s biggest film since Endgame would clearly undo the five years of work that Mackie and Marvel have put into Sam Wilson. However, scenes in Captain America: Brave New World had tributes to Steve, so it is highly unlikely that he will simply time jump to the present and take over the Avengers in Doomsday.

Steve Rogers’s trip through time is still seen by many fans as the most likely cause of the Incursion, which plays a major role in the storyline for both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, making his return seem almost inevitable.

To have his perfect life with Peggy, Rogers created a separate timeline from which he then travelled in his old age back to the Prime timeline to hand over the shield to Sam Wilson. The working theory among many is that Rogers’s perfect timeline could have greater consequences that lead to the events in Avengers: Doomsday, which could also explain his surprise return.

All signs pointed to Steve Rogers being gone forever, including statements made by Chris Evans himself. Back in January 2025, before Captain America: Brave New World was released, Evans said that he was “happily retired” when asked about rumors of his return as Steve Rogers. The events in the teaser, therefore, come as a total shocker as the MCU seemed to have moved on without him.

After the teaser, it is now obvious that Chris Evans’s return to the MCU after Avengers: Endgame is certain despite his own denial. His first return as Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine didn’t have as much impact because of the character’s limited role.

As Steve Rogers, it feels a lot more impactful, as he is now the second confirmed original Avenger in Avengers: Doomsday alongside Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Having spent over a decade grooming the character in the MCU, his return would inevitably overshadow Sam Wilson’s place in the team as well. Nothing about the teaser suggests that Rogers is going to take Sam Wilson’s place, though.

At the end of the teaser, the screen says, “Steve Rogers will return,” as opposed to the message at the end of Captain America: Brave New World, which says, “Captain America will return.” It should seem obvious, then, that Sam Wilson is still Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday.

This would mean Evans’s character remains Steve Rogers without Cap’s mantle. The actual extent of his role in the film remains to be seen in December 2026 when Avengers: Doomsday is finally released.

