Paul Walter Hauser Eyes Mick Foley Biopic Role

Mick reconsiders leaving retirement mid-match during Mick Foley vs. Abyss - MONSTER'S BALL (FULL MATCH) | Bound For Glory 2009 via TNA Wrestling on YouTube

Actor Paul Walter Hauser, known for Cobra Kai and Cruella and an outspoken wrestling fan, is looking for ways to combine his passions for acting and grappling, or sports entertainment, ‘if you wheel’ (to quote the late legend Dusty Rhodes). Mostly, he uses his celebrity to get booked on All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Major League Wrestling (MLW) shows.

Ed Hocken Jr. (Paul Walter Hauser) leaves Police Squad in The Naked Gun (2025), Paramount Pictures

However, occasionally, an opportunity comes along that he can square up for and sink his teeth into. Recently, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hauser revealed he is hovering around the role of a lifetime: the lead in a biopic about Mick Foley, one of the most beloved icons in wrestling history.

“I won’t get into details, but I’ve been approached about it, and we’re talking to the producers right now, and we’ve been in discussion for a while,” Hauser said (via WrestleZone), adding he has been offered the chance to play more than one wrestling personality.

Mick Foley’s revised logo in TNA from Mick Foley Theme Song and Entrance Video | IMPACT Wrestling Theme Songs via TNA Wrestling on YouTube

“I also got approached to play two other people in the wrestling world in the last couple of months alone. So I’m just kind of like waiting it out to see what, what rises to the top. Because movie making is so weird. It might seem like a sure thing, and it goes away, and then sometimes something just pops up out of nowhere,” Hauser continued.

The other opportunities might never materialize, but Hauser is ready to get Foley’s life story right as he prefers to dive deeply into it in an expanded format.

“The way we’re talking about it, I want to do a Mick Foley limited series, do like a four to six episode thing, and be able to tell the story a little more fully and not just be like, remember the time you fell off the cage? It’s like, the guy’s done so much more than that. He deserves more respect than that, too,” he added.

Known for his colorful characters – Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack – and his humanitarian efforts, Mick Foley is one of the most respected people in the industry and pop culture.

He is also a celebrated author of fiction and nonfiction who has already chronicled his career in detail in a handful of autobiographies, starting with Have A Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks. As beloved as he is with the stellar reputation he has spent years cultivating, Foley has in recent years become a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

Paul Walter Hauser is building up a string of films based on true stories at this stage of his career. He gained attention for playing Richard Jewell in an eponymous film directed by Clint Eastwood, and followed that up this year with The Luckiest Man in America, which is based on the story of controversial Press Your Luck contestant Michael Larson.

Michael Larson (Paul Walter Hauser) waits his turn to win big in The Luckiest Man in America (2025), IFC Films

Hauser is also moving forward with a biopic of famed and late Saturday Night Live alum Chris Farley, based on a book about the latter’s life. According to Variety, Hauser is happy with the script’s current draft and hopes to begin shooting on that project next year.

