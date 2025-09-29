Regal Cinema Will Resurrect 31 Graveyard Classics This October For “31 Screams On Screen”

The dead rise in Creepshow (1982), Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s almost time, kids! The clock is ticking. We are less than a week away from the month of October, and Regal Cinema has shared the lineup for their upcoming event, “31 Screams On Screen,” that will bring 31 prominent horror bangers back onto the big screen at a nationwide level.

Candyman (Tony Todd) calls you by your name in Candyman (1992), TriStar Pictures

RELATED: 6 Most Complex Survival Games of All Time

This curated list from the British-owned, but American-based theater chain spans across the genre’s history from modern times, and all the way back to the eternally revered, post-silent Golden Age. Each week will have a different theme, along with its own special discount for Crown Club members.

“Face your fears this October with 31 Screams on Screen at Regal,” the company’s website reads. “Each day, participating Regal locations will have a different classic horror movie so you can relive the thrills of your favorites or experience new scares you haven’t encountered before. Plus, Regal Crown Club members can take advantage of a new concessions discount each week with a qualifying purchase of a 31 Screams on Screen ticket.”

Promotional image for 31 Screams On Screen via WATE-6 News, Knoxville Credit: WATE 6 News

While nostalgia continues to remain the most popular opium among the masses, the event will give younger moviegoers a chance to see the crown jewels of horror history from an era before the advent of video stores, and how they were initially meant to be seen.

This haunted stroll down memory lane is an excellent way to celebrate Halloween without murdering your bank account, and it’s almost enough to make the slightly older moviegoers forget that theaters used to charge only $1 to see older films back in the ’90s. Go to the Regal website for information about tickets, showtimes, and membership.

The schedule and weekly discounts can be found below:

Week 1: Slashers Unleashed (Oct 1–7)

10/1: The Funhouse (1981)

10/2: Candyman (1992)

10/3: Friday the 13th Part III (1982) (3D)

10/4: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

10/5: Scream (1996)

10/6: The Strangers (2008)

10/7: Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

Week 2: Fangs, Fur & Fear (Oct 8–14)

10/8: From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

10/9: An American Werewolf in London (1981)

10/10: It (2017)

10/11: Army of Darkness (1992)

10/12: Sleepy Hollow (1999)

10/13: Silver Bullet (1985)

10/14: Creepshow (1982)

Bruce Campbell is locked and loaded for battle in Army of Darkness (1992), Renaissance Pictures

Week 3: Unholy Forces (Oct 15–21)

10/15: Prince of Darkness (1987)

10/16: Final Destination (2000)

10/17: Hereditary (2018)

10/18: The Exorcist (1973)

10/19: The Witch (2015)

10/20: Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995)

10/21: Event Horizon (1997)

Week 4: The Monster Mash (Oct 22–28)

10/22: The Invisible Man (1933)

10/23: The Wolf Man (1941)

10/24: Dracula (1931)

10/25: Frankenstein (1931)

10/26: Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) (3D)

10/27: The Mummy (1932)

10/28: Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Week 5: The Damned & the Doomed (Oct 29–31)

10/29: The Ring (2002)

10/30: Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

10/31: Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

TV will rot more than your mind in Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1983), Universal Pictures

For an extra treat, each week comes with a different deal at the concession stand:

Week 1: Slashers Unleashed (Oct. 1–7), Killer Chills – BOGO ICEEs

Week 2: Fangs, Fur, and Fear (Oct. 8–14), Savage Bites – 50% Off Nachos

Week 3: Unholy Forces (Oct. 15–21), Possessed Popcorn – BOGO Popcorn

Week 4: Monster Mash (Oct. 22-28), Monster Candy Mix – BOGO 50% Off All Candy

Week 5: The Damned and The Doomed (Oct. 29–31), Final Sip – BOGO Soft Drinks

NEXT: Fantastic Fest 2025 ‘Primate’ Review — Monkeying Around With The Horror Basics

Go to discussion...

Dante Aaricks By A writer of Horror, or any other genre that allows the macabre to trespass, Dante Aaricks is also a ... More about Dante Aaricks