Rob Schneider Confirms ‘Grown Ups 3’ At Fan Expo Chicago 2025

Rob Schneider wants to make dad proud in The Animal (2001), Columbia Pictures

Greetings and salutations! No, this is not the emergency line for the San Angeles Police Department, nor is there any option for an automated response, and I’m afraid that you’ll have to figure out the three seashells all by yourself. This is the Rob Schneider panel from Fan Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in suburban Chicago, and he was there to provide the comic relief in pure “obnoxious 90s sidekick” fashion.

A random townie (Rob Schneider) has some words of encouragement for Bobby Boucher (Adam Sandler) in The Water Boy (1998), Touchstone Pictures

Following a four-year stint on Saturday Night Live that featured such characters as the insufferable office worker Rich “The Richmeister!” Laymer, Sensitive Naked Man, Tiny Elvis, and Orgasm Guy, young Schneider took up the mantle of insufferable supporting characters in a handful of hits throughout the last decade for the 20th century, but quite a few misses as well.

His most well-known minor roles in major films are Cedric the weaselly bellman in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), cop-operator (coperator?) Erwin in the cult classic Demolition Man (1993), annoying tagalong Iggy in the abominable Surf Ninjas (1993), and there’s no forgetting the “You can do it!” townie from The Waterboy (1998).

‘Wokeism is INTOLERANCE dressed up as manners’ | Rob Schneider speaks to John Cleese via GBNews, YouTube

He would reprise the townie role two more times, along with several other cameos while acting as a remora to Adam Sandler’s hammerhead shark, but that’s not even the worst part. Schneider went on to be the actual star in films like Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999), Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005), The Animal (2001), The Hot Chick (2002), The Benchwarmers (2006), Big Stan (2007), and the painfully bad animated feature Norm of the North (2016).

However, this didn’t stop fans from giving Rob Schneider a hero’s welcome when he took the stage for a panel at Fan Expo on Saturday afternoon, despite the fact he was 20 minutes late. The 61-year-old comedy actor immediately went on a tangent about how Filipino nurses are invaluable assets, and that you can fit a lot more of them in a hospital hallway than any other ethnicity.

Immediately following the racist anecdote, he told the crowd that there’s another Grown Ups sequel on the horizon, and there’s a good chance that more than one person was excited by the news. “Yes, we are doing Grown Ups 3.” Scheider confirmed. “I don’t know when. It’s whenever Adam finishes the script.”

Rob Schneider is late to his panel at Fan Expo Chicago 2025 Credit: Me

While he was a part of numerous memorable moments during his tenure with Lorne Micheals & Co., the Hub’s Gyros sketch will go down as one the most unbearable 6 ½ minutes in television history. Inspired by an actual place in Chicago, Schneider plays one of the restaurant employees (which includes Adam Sandler, and the late Chris Farley) who harass costumers whenever they ask for something extra with their order.

The whole thing quickly becomes tedious, and it keeps going until David Spade eventually walks onstage out of character to tell everyone that it’s time to end the sketch. “Sometimes, on Saturday Night Live, we’d have sketches that had no ending. Monty Python, they didn’t a problem with endings because they would just go to one of Terry Gilliam’s cartoons, but Saturday Night Live had to have endings, and that was the sketch we had no ending for,” Schneider explained.

It didn’t take long for the 61-year-old comedy actor to run out of jokes, and anecdotes about the old days. That’s when he started taking questions from the audience, and somebody wanted to know if there was ever going to be a third entry into his Deuce Bigalow series where he plays a fishtank cleaner turned gigolo.

How Robin Williams Impacted Rob Schneider’s Start in Stand-Up Comedy (2017) via The Howard Stern Show, YouTube

Schneider was quick to dissolve the inquirer’s dream, and a small sigh of relief went through the crowd. “I’m going to keep my pants on in movies from now on,” he confirmed. “And my shirt. In your 30s, you can get away with being a gigolo. At 60, somebody might throw up.”

One of his biggest supporting roles was in Judge Dredd (1995) with Sylvester Stallone. He plays Fergee (a way bigger person in the comics), a small-time thug who tags along with Sly throughout the entire movie while managing to not get shot by bad guys, or his companion.

While it had amazing special effects and visuals, Judge Dredd was lambasted by critics, and completely shunned by fans of the comic, but appreciation for the movie has grown over the past couple of decades. I asked Rob Schneider if he would ever reprise his role as the comic relief crook, as opposed to scrawny male prostitute named Deuce.

Rob Schneider mocks Sly Stallone in Judge Dredd (1995), Hollywood Pictures

“I mean, it depends.” Schneider answered. “I thought the first one was pretty good. I didn’t think it was the best movie. Stallone was just coming off of Demolition Man which was way better. I just don’t think the story was there, and then he wanted to take off the helmet. I would consider that [reprising the role], but people didn’t love that movie when it first came out, and the real fans got angry.”

“Working with Sylvester Stallone was unbelievable because he was one of the biggest stars in the world at the time.” he concluded. “In Piccadilly Circus, the main place in London [while filming Judge Dredd], him walking down the street would stop traffic.”

Here’s the seemingly never-ending Hub’s Gyros sketch from Saturday Night Live:

