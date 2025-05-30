Spooky Season Comes Early With Horror Classics Streaming In June

Freddy (Robert Englund) has a lesson for Jennifer (Penelope Sudrow) about limiting TV consumption in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987), New Line Cinema

For many horror fans, every day is Halloween, and this is why most of us fail in social settings. Not a lot of people want to hear about deranged scientists who surgically turn people into coprophagic insects, or puzzle boxes that open doors into realms of eternal suffering. It’s not for everybody, and I personally wouldn’t have it any other way. That’s why most of us keep to ourselves, while trying to avoid the outside world, especially when it’s hot outside.

Sigourney Weaver and Harry Dean Stanton know the best part of waking up in Alien (1979), 20th Century Fox

Luckily, our old friend, The Television, has our backs while the rest of the world goes outside to melt in the sun. It’s a horror film bonanza all through the month of June. From the classics to the new generation of scare cinema, there’s something for fans of all eras. The party begins June 1st on the streaming services, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, Shudder, and Tubi. There are also a few titles on Netflix, along with a reminder that cancelling your subscription to them was the right call.

HBO Max:

June 1st

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Hellboy (2004)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Split (2017)

June 24th

The Invitation (2022)

June 27th

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025)

Alice (Adrienne King) is pulled under by young undead Jason (Ari Lehman) in the horror film, Friday the 13th (1980), Paramount Pictures

Hulu:

June 1st

Alien (1979)

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem

Mirrors

Predator (1987)

The Predator (2018)

Predator 2

Predators

28 Weeks Later

June 3rd

Presence (2025)

June 6th

Predator: Killer of Killers

June 8th

Scream (2022)

June 16th

Black Christmas (2019)

June 19th

The Quiet Ones

June 20th

Out Come the Wolves

Ty Simpkins in the horror film, Insidious: The Red Door (2023), Screen Gems

Shudder:

June 1st

Curse of the Devil

Dark Windows

Dead Silence

Head Trauma

Homebound

Insidious

Ladyworld

The Loved Ones

The Ward

We Kill for Love

June 9th

Alien Outpost

Fascination

Lips of Blood

Requiem for a Vampire

Shiver of the Vampires

Sputnik

The Grapes of Death

The Living Dead Girl

The Nude Vampire

June 13th

Best Wishes to All

June 16th

Rats!

June 17th

Hell Motel

June 20th

Ash

June 22nd

The Strain

James Hong as Lo Pan in Big Trouble in Little China (1986), 20th Century Fox

Tubi:

June 1st

Cuckoo

Alone in the Dark

Big Trouble in Little China

Brahms: The Boy II

Deadstream

Friday the 13th (1980)

Get Out

Girl With All the Gifts

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hannibal Rising

Hereditary

House on Haunted Hill

Jaws

Joy Ride

Kong: Skull Island

La Llorona

Leatherface

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Love and Monsters

Mom and Dad

Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy

Personal Shopper

Piranha 3D

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye

Texas Chainsaw 3D

The Djinn

The First Purge

The Lodge

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

June 10th

Nightcrawler

Shaun (Simon Pegg) grabs a pint at The Winchester in Shaun of the Dead (2004), Universal Pictures

Peacock:

June 1st

Anna and the Apocalypse

Bride of Chucky

The ‘Burbs

The Chronicles of Riddick

Deep Rising

I Am Legend

Jennifer’s Body

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Knock Knock

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Pitch Black

Riddick

Scooby-Doo

Seed of Chucky

Shaun of The Dead

Van Helsing

The World’s End

June 4th

The Blackening

June 19th

Revival, Season 1 – Premiere (SYFY)

The United States military fights back against Clover in Cloverfield (2008), Paramount Pictures

Paramount+:

June 1st

Carriers

Cloverfield

Crawlspace

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (Showtime subscription required)

Jimmy Stewart in Rear Window (1954), Paramount Pictures

Netflix:

June 1st

Barbarian

The Birds

Frenzy

Rear Window

Us

Vertigo

June 16th

The Last Witch Hunter

June 27th

Squid Game: Season 3

