Spooky Season Comes Early With Horror Classics Streaming In June
For many horror fans, every day is Halloween, and this is why most of us fail in social settings. Not a lot of people want to hear about deranged scientists who surgically turn people into coprophagic insects, or puzzle boxes that open doors into realms of eternal suffering. It’s not for everybody, and I personally wouldn’t have it any other way. That’s why most of us keep to ourselves, while trying to avoid the outside world, especially when it’s hot outside.
Luckily, our old friend, The Television, has our backs while the rest of the world goes outside to melt in the sun. It’s a horror film bonanza all through the month of June. From the classics to the new generation of scare cinema, there’s something for fans of all eras. The party begins June 1st on the streaming services, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, Shudder, and Tubi. There are also a few titles on Netflix, along with a reminder that cancelling your subscription to them was the right call.
HBO Max:
June 1st
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Perfect Getaway (2009)
Hellboy (2004)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Split (2017)
June 24th
The Invitation (2022)
June 27th
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025)
Hulu:
June 1st
Alien (1979)
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien vs. Predator
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Alien vs. Predator: Requiem
Mirrors
Predator (1987)
The Predator (2018)
Predator 2
Predators
28 Weeks Later
June 3rd
Presence (2025)
June 6th
Predator: Killer of Killers
June 8th
Scream (2022)
June 16th
Black Christmas (2019)
June 19th
The Quiet Ones
June 20th
Out Come the Wolves
Shudder:
June 1st
Curse of the Devil
Dark Windows
Dead Silence
Head Trauma
Homebound
Insidious
Ladyworld
The Loved Ones
The Ward
We Kill for Love
June 9th
Alien Outpost
Fascination
Lips of Blood
Requiem for a Vampire
Shiver of the Vampires
Sputnik
The Grapes of Death
The Living Dead Girl
The Nude Vampire
June 13th
Best Wishes to All
June 16th
Rats!
June 17th
Hell Motel
June 20th
Ash
June 22nd
The Strain
Tubi:
June 1st
Cuckoo
Alone in the Dark
Big Trouble in Little China
Brahms: The Boy II
Deadstream
Friday the 13th (1980)
Get Out
Girl With All the Gifts
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Hannibal Rising
Hereditary
House on Haunted Hill
Jaws
Joy Ride
Kong: Skull Island
La Llorona
Leatherface
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Love and Monsters
Mom and Dad
Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy
Personal Shopper
Piranha 3D
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
Texas Chainsaw 3D
The Djinn
The First Purge
The Lodge
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
June 10th
Nightcrawler
Peacock:
June 1st
Anna and the Apocalypse
Bride of Chucky
The ‘Burbs
The Chronicles of Riddick
Deep Rising
I Am Legend
Jennifer’s Body
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Knock Knock
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Pitch Black
Riddick
Scooby-Doo
Seed of Chucky
Shaun of The Dead
Van Helsing
The World’s End
June 4th
The Blackening
June 19th
Revival, Season 1 – Premiere (SYFY)
Paramount+:
June 1st
Carriers
Cloverfield
Crawlspace
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (Showtime subscription required)
Netflix:
June 1st
Barbarian
The Birds
Frenzy
Rear Window
Us
Vertigo
June 16th
The Last Witch Hunter
June 27th
Squid Game: Season 3
