Movies

Two Years On, ‘Star Wars’ Lead Daisy Ridley Still Has No Real Answers To Give About Upcoming Rey Film

Rey (Daisy Ridley) realizes she's no match for Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Disney

It’s looking evermore like Disney’s previously announced Rey-led Star Wars film might be another classic case of ’emergency investor/hype bait’, especially as despite supposedly being in development for the past two years, lead actress Daisy Ridley is still unable to provide any real information about her return to a galaxy far, far away.

Rey (Daisy Ridley) takes up the Skywalker name in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Disney

RELATED: ‘Star Wars’ Lead Daisy Ridley Says She Pays No Attention To Negative Criticisms Of Rey’s Character: “I Cannot Change The Way That Some Men See Women”

Announced in April 2023 at that year’s Star Wars Celebration fan event with little more information outside of Ridley’s return as its title heroine and its general focus on her post-The Last Jedi adventures, the film has received absolutely zero updates since then, with the past two years seeing the actress answering inquiries regarding its development with nothing more than gentle dodges.

Met with her first ask for details during a November 2023 interview with Collider, Ridley explained, I’m very excited. The story is really cool. I’m waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don’t have any other updates. It’s not what I expected, but I’m very excited.”

“I know the storyline for one film. That’s not to say that that’s all it is, but that’s what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think. I mean, again, I don’t know, post-[2023 Writers Guild of America] strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited.”

Rey readies herself for a fight on Peach Momoko’s variant cover to Star Wars Adventures Vol. 1 #32 (2020), IDW Publishing

Unfortunately, Ridley’s lack of Rey-related insight would continue into the new year, with the actress admitting to Variety in January 2024 that while she had been given “a rundown of the entire story” by director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, she still had no personal knowledge as to “what is what or who is who [in the new movie].”

From there, March 2024 would see the film posting its first real sign of ‘total stall out’, with Ridley attempting to assure Deadline that everything was still on-track, but ultimately revealing that she project still had yet to see any concrete progress made towards its development.

“Literally what I know is what was announced last year, I’m waiting to read a script,” she told her host. “I know bits and bobs. I know there’s an introduction of new characters.”

Rey (Daisy Ridley) clashes with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Disney

RELATED: Daisy Ridley Runs Massive Damage Control For Disney, Says Claims That Star Wars Fans Are Sexist Have Been “Blown Out Of Proportion”

Following yet another claim that she would “be reading a script soon-ish” during a June 2024 appearance on the SmartLess podcast, the project would receive no significant mention until early 2025, at which time it was revealed that the film had received a new writer in The Bourne Ultimatum scribe George Nolfi and a fresh start along with him.

“I know what George is working on, and he is a phenomenal writer,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “So I’m really looking forward to reading it, and yes, it’s all worthwhile.”

Rey and BB-8 are ambushed on Francesco Francavilla’s cover to Star Wars Adventures Vol. 2 #13 (2021), IDW Publishing

And with the turn of the calendar into 2026, the project is in exact same limbo as it was when it was announced, leaving Ridley still unable to offer any details of substance regarding her future Rey reprisal.

Asked during a recent interview with ComicBook.com if she could provide any insight as to what fans could expect from the Star Wars film, the actress could only offer another ‘nothing burger’ of a dodge.

“I am six years older,” she asserted. “I am in a different moment. I think the story will be wonderful. I think the wait will be worthwhile. I think it will be a discovery, as all roles are, of where Rey is when we meet her again.”

Rey (Daisy Ridley) turns to Luke (Mark Hamill) for advice in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Disney

It goes without saying, but as of writing, said Rey film has yet to receive even a hint of a tentative release date.

NEXT: Rian Johnson Was “Hoping” That ‘The Last Jedi’ Would Cause Massive Outrage: “The Worst Sin Is To Handle ‘Star Wars’ With Kid Gloves”