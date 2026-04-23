Movies

StudioCanal Developing ‘Escape from New York’ and ‘Howling’ Reimaginings

Kurt Russell as Snake Plissken in Escape from New York (1981), AVCO Embassy Pictures

’80s nostalgia had more than its day; it’s been an entire era culminating in hit shows like Stranger Things and its disappointing climax. Still, this phenomenon won’t die. As long as major studios and independent producers think they can mine the decade for something, the craze will stay on life support.

There’s a challenge that goes along with keeping the engine running when some IP’s of the Reagan era are harder to bring back than others. Two of those for various reasons are Escape from New York and The Howling, but French company StudioCanal believe they are up to the task.

They announced at CinemaCon last week that they are moving forward with plans to adapt both cult classics for a new generation. What’s more, they want to go back to square one with full-blown re-imaginings that will surely go darker than before, which could translate, in the end, to sucking out all the life and satire of the originals for utterly cynical takes.

Kurt Russell as Snake Plissken in Escape from New York (1981), AVCO Embassy

No filmmakers, writers, or actors were mentioned in the announcement, so no creative team is attached as of yet. This means StudioCanal’s intentions start with a bold proclamation to flex with, while nothing might ultimately come of it. At this stage, we can only wish them good luck in an uphill battle.

Escape has been a tough egg to crack for many years. The 1981 John Carpenter film is still considered untouchable and one of the top essentials in Carpenter’s career. Beyond that, its forced rehash of a sequel, Escape from LA, and the realms of video games and comic books, every attempt at a remake spun its wheels until they burned out.

Gerard Butler was attached to a remake in the 2000s that fizzled partially because the one true Snake Plissken, Kurt Russell, wouldn’t give the casting his blessing. Frankly, no one blames him. That trepidation passed onto Russell’s son Wyatt, who is not interested in taking on the burden of stepping into his dad’s well-worn boots.

Big changes are happening in The Howling (1981), Embassy Pictures Credit: Studiocanal Cinema Club

The Howling’s journey to this point is even more jarring and surreal. The truth is they have been making sequels to Joe Dante’s influential werewolf movie, about a traumatized reporter who goes on a nightmare retreat, now and again for decades. Between 1981 and 1995, they were coming out one after the other on a steady basis, but they all share the reputation of being bowling shoe-ugly far cries from their predecessor.

The series took a nap after ’95 (as far as the films went, anyway) and Hollywood let sleeping werewolves lie until now. Netflix and Andy Muschietti were attached to one developing reboot years ago, while writers have circled the property off and on. This new attempt may show some teeth, given time, but the first Howling remains unsurpassed to date.