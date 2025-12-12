Movies

‘Supergirl’ Producer Reveals Jason Momoa Openly Talked About How He’d “Rather Be Doing Lobo” While On The Set Of ‘Aquaman’

Lobo brings out the literal big guns in a last-ditch play for the Heart of Apokolips in DC K.O.: Wonder Woman vs. Lobo Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC. Words by Joëlle Jone, art by Jason Howard, Cary Nord, Daniel Bayliss, Tamra Bonvillain, and Clayton Cowles.

With the debut of Supergirl‘s first trailer, the world has finally gotten their first look at Jason Momoa’s as the DCU’s live-action Lobo – and it’s likely no one is happier about this reveal than the actor himself, who was actively talking about how he much he’d rather have been playing The Main Man while on the set of the first Aquaman.

Lobo (Jason Momoa) has a bone to pick with Kara (Milly Alcock) in Supergirl (2026), DC Studios

Making his public debut near the end of the trailer’s final montage, Momoa’s take on Lobo is not only insanely accurate to his standard comic book appearance, replete with a cigar hanging from his mouth and an appropriately imposing figure, but also proves a far better, even ‘match-made-in-heaven’ fit for the actor than the Justice League’s own King of the Seas.

Supergirl | Official Teaser Trailer

While it’s common knowledge that Momoa has long-hoped to play the universe’s last Czarian in a live-action project, having even assumed that he was playing the anti-hero when Zack Snyder first cast as the DCEU Aquaman, it was not until DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the actor’s Supergirl debut that anyone knew how blunt he had been about the matter.

“He’s been talking about it forever,” he told the outlet’s Nick Romano during a press event held ahead of the film’s public trailer premiere. “He was talking about it when he was doing Aquaman with me. He was talking about, ‘I’d rather be doing Lobo.’ But when the day was announced that [James Gunn and I] got this job [leading DC], he texted both of us, all caps, ‘LOBO,’ 10 exclamation marks. That was it…And a few Xs.”

Arthur (Jason Momoa) contemplates his spot upon the throne in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), Warner Bros. Discovery

Luckily for Momoa, rather than overbearing, Safran continues to welcome his enthusiasm, with the producer praising, “It’s so great to have an actor who is such a volunteer and not a recruit.”

“He just wanted to do it. So when we had the script, and we were ready to go, it wasn’t even a question. It was like, ‘Here you go.’ He’s like, ‘I’m in, let’s go.’ It was easy.”

Given both that Supergirl serves as an adaptation of Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and Mat Lopes’ Woman of Tomorrow series and that he does not appear at any points throughout the course of its events, it’s currently unknown just what role Lobo will play in the upcoming DCU film.

Kara Zor-El celebrates her 21st birthday with a bar brawl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Vol. 1 #1 “Chapter One: Men, Women, and Dogs” (2021), DC. Words by Tom King, art by Bilquis Evely, Mat Lopes, and Clayton Cowles.

However, given these same facts, it’s more than likely the bounty hunter will appear for a couple minutes near the beginning of the movie during Kara’s birthday bar-brawling, probably throwing himself into the fray for nothing more than the fun of it.

Alternatively, he could appear as a bounty hunter specifically in the employ of Ruthye, who in Woman of Tomorrow hires a constant stream of bounty hunters to find and kill the man who killed her father, Krem of the Yellow Hills, whose appearance in the DCU is far more alien than his comic book counterpart’s.

Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts) leans in for a kill in Supergirl (2026), DC Studios

Ultimately, just how The Main Man will ride into live-action will be seen when Supergirl lands in theaters on July 26th, 2026.

