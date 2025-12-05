Movies

‘Supergirl’ Faces Challenges Ahead of Summer Release

Kara (Helen Slater) can already tell it sucks to be in The Phantom Zone in Supergirl (1984), Warner Bros. Pictures

The movie isn’t out until next summer but the latest updates for Supergirl, DC Studios’ next big release they’re counting on, are mixed at best. And that’s being nice; realistically, they aren’t encouraging, and in one particular case, the publicity is bad.

Supergirl (Milly Alcock) stops by the Fortress to pick up Krypto in Superman (2025), DC Studios

The worst of it is that one of its stars, Matthias Schoenaerts, was sentenced to six months in jail for driving without a license or insurance in Belgium, according to Entertainment Weekly and local outlet Belga.

The actor, who plays the villain Krem in the upcoming DC film, has 11 prior convictions going back years, and was previously detained in November for the same offense and refusing a breathalyzer.

A court spokesperson said he might not face any time and can appeal the ruling. While this isn’t Ezra Miller’s level of bad press, it’s not something DC or Warner Bros. needs right now, having experienced this pattern quite enough in the last few years between Miller and Amber Heard.

Mera (Amber Heard) is accosted by Orm’s men in Aquaman (2018), Warner Bros. Entertainment via Blu-ray

James Gunn is out there doing damage control, but not for the little scandal explained above. No, the DC studio head is clearing the air about Supergirl’s reported budget, which is estimated to be $200 million. As he often does, he took to Threads to say this number isn’t remotely true.

“That means case closed, normally. However, with the scrutiny Gunn and his DCU are under, his critics and detractors, especially those who support Zack Snyder, aren’t satisfied. Some of them are wondering why he can’t reveal the real budget to everyone. It’s possibly less, but could be more, which would give Gun reason enough not to disclose or discuss the matter.

Superman’s reported budget was $225M, and that was heavily disputed because the number didn’t factor in marketing or other costs. On top of that, whether the film drew a profit is also debated to the point of generating reasonable doubt.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) denies Supergirl budget via Threads

Moreover, Gunn’s status, as well as his partner Peter Safran’s, at the head of the ship might be in jeopardy with Warner Bros. up for sale and everything happening behind the scenes. Whoever buys it could trigger a reset or a reversion to the Snyderverse if various scoops can be believed. They are countered by other reports saying Gunn and Safran’s jobs are safe, so we have to wait and see.

Regardless, Supergirl has an uphill climb, as everything before it has floundered and been of questionable quality, especially Peacemaker. Milly Alcock, the new Kara Zor-El and arguably the most important piece of the puzzle, had her doubts when she was cast.

“I thought, ‘What have I done?’ I really struggled to believe I could do it. I even called the director, saying, ‘I don’t know how to be that person. I’m just me,’” she admitted to Forbes Australia. However, every actor faces a crisis of doubt like this, no matter how seasoned they are.

Supergirl film costume reveal at CCXP via @dcuworlds on Threads

Alcock soon came around and embraced the task before her. “Eventually, I realized the only way through was to trust myself. I always believe life is right on time. Things happen when they’re supposed to, whether you feel ready or not,” she added.

Ready or not, Supergirl touches down in theaters this coming June. A trailer should drop soon now that the film has been showcased at CCXP. For now, below is what one might look like.

